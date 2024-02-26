PHOENIX – Multiple businesses at a southeast Valley shopping center were temporarily evacuated Monday because of a bomb threat, authorities said.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call at 10 a.m. about a suspicious package left at a third-party post office near Hunt Highway and Gary Road in San Tan Valley.

The suspect — who was described as a white male with a skinny build wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and sunglasses — said the package was a bomb.

PCSO announced at 1:30 p.m. that the package was cleared and it was safe for businesses and patrons to resume normal activity in the area.

Jimmy John’s, Dunkin’, Panda Express, Skyline Dental and Home Depot were among the businesses evacuated while authorities, including the Arizona Department of Safety bomb squad, were investigating the incident.

