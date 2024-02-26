Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southeast Valley shopping center temporarily evacuated after bomb threat

Feb 26, 2024, 1:33 PM | Updated: 1:55 pm

An image from Google Street View shows the third-party post office between a Jimmy John's and a Dun...

A suspicious package was left at a third-party post office in a shopping center near Hunt Highway and Gary Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona, on Feb. 26, 2024. (Google Street View)

(Google Street View)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Multiple businesses at a southeast Valley shopping center were temporarily evacuated Monday because of a bomb threat, authorities said.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call at 10 a.m. about a suspicious package left at a third-party post office near Hunt Highway and Gary Road in San Tan Valley.

The suspect — who was described as a white male with a skinny build wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and sunglasses — said the package was a bomb.

RELATED STORIES

PCSO announced at 1:30 p.m. that the package was cleared and it was safe for businesses and patrons to resume normal activity in the area.

Jimmy John’s, Dunkin’, Panda Express, Skyline Dental and Home Depot were among the businesses evacuated while authorities, including the Arizona Department of Safety bomb squad, were investigating the incident.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A DUI suspect drove down a 200-foot embankment in Cottonwood before a second DUI suspect was arrest...

KTAR.com

Arizona DUI suspect’s car careens down 200-foot embankment before 2nd DUI suspect arrested

A DUI suspect drove down a 200-foot embankment in Arizona on Saturday morning before another DUI suspect attempted to evade police at the crash area, authorities said.

60 minutes ago

Split panel image of the front of an Albertsons grocery store on the left and a Kroger plastic bag ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona joins federal lawsuit to block merger of grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons

Arizona is part of a federal lawsuit filed Monday to block the controversial merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocers.

2 hours ago

The eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain freeway was closed in Phoenix on Feb. 26, 2024, for a fatal c...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway closed in Phoenix for fatal wrong-way crash

The eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain freeway was closed in Phoenix on Monday for a fatal wrong-way crash, authorities said.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Congress says border issue is a crisis, but what took so long for both sides of the aisle to agree?

Biden’s border bill has yet to pass through the Senate to even reach the House of Representatives, yet both sides of the aisle agree that the immigration issue at the U.S.-Mexico border is now a crisis. Arizona Rep. Debbie Lasko joined The Mike Broomhead show to weigh in. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Mugshot of Jill Houchens, who was arrested Feb. 19, 2024, on 146 counts of animal abuse and neglect...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman arrested on nearly 150 animal abuse and neglect charges

An Arizona woman faces nearly 150 charges after more than 20 animals, including five that were dead, were removed from her property earlier this month, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Sun at high noon over a prison....

SuElen Rivera

Man sentenced to over 5 years for coordinating drug smuggling into Arizona

A man was sentenced last week to over five years in prison for his role in coordinating drug smuggling into Arizona, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Southeast Valley shopping center temporarily evacuated after bomb threat