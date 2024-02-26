PHOENIX — A DUI suspect’s car careened down a 200-foot embankment in Arizona on Saturday morning before another DUI suspect attempted to evade police at the crash area, authorities said.

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically on Main Street in Cottonwood around 2 a.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop, the agency said in a press release.

The vehicle, which was speeding and crossing the center line, instead turned onto Highway 260 and turned off all its lights.

The suspect got the vehicle up to 100 mph before sliding down the road and eventually the embankment, YCSO said.

The driver, a 22-year-old Cottonwood man, was ejected about halfway down and suffered serious injuries, including a possible neck fracture.

Deputies called in a helicopter, which landed on Highway 260, to take the man to a hospital.

When emergency personnel was in the process of loading the suspect into the helicopter, a vehicle attempted to pass on the shoulder of the highway, which had been closed.

Deputies stopped the car and arrested the driver, a 51-year-old Camp Verde man, on suspicion of DUI.

No other information was available.

