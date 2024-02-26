PHOENIX — A closure on the eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Phoenix was lifted at around 2 p.m., authorities said. A fatal wrong-way crash caused the initial shutdown.

The freeway closed at 24th Street after a semi-truck and another vehicle crashed around 10:40 a.m. in the Ahwatukee area, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The truck caught on fire, sending smoke billowing over the area.

The westbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was immediately available.

