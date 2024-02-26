Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway reopens in Phoenix after fatal wrong-way crash

Feb 26, 2024, 11:11 AM | Updated: 2:20 pm

The eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain freeway was closed in Phoenix on Feb. 26, 2024, for a fatal c...

The eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain freeway was closed in Phoenix on Feb. 26, 2024, for a fatal crash. (ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A closure on the eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Phoenix was lifted at around 2 p.m., authorities said. A fatal wrong-way crash caused the initial shutdown.

The freeway closed at 24th Street after a semi-truck and another vehicle crashed around 10:40 a.m. in the Ahwatukee area, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The truck caught on fire, sending smoke billowing over the area.

The westbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was immediately available.

