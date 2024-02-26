Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway closed in Phoenix for fatal crash

Feb 26, 2024, 11:11 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain freeway was closed in Phoenix on Monday for a fatal crash, authorities said.

The freeway closed at 24th Street after a semi-truck and another vehicle crashed around 10:40 a.m. in the Ahwatukee area, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The truck caught on fire, sending smoke billowing over the area.

The westbound lanes were not affected.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

No other information was immediately available.

