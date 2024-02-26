PHOENIX — The eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain freeway was closed in Phoenix on Monday for a fatal crash, authorities said.

The freeway closed at 24th Street after a semi-truck and another vehicle crashed around 10:40 a.m. in the Ahwatukee area, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The truck caught on fire, sending smoke billowing over the area.

The westbound lanes were not affected.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

No other information was immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.