UNITED STATES NEWS

2 officers shot and killed a man who discharged a shotgun, police say

Feb 26, 2024, 6:44 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two officers in New York shot and killed a man over the weekend, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and his family to demand answers.

Edward Holmes, 58, was fatally shot Saturday morning in Buffalo after police say he discharged his shotgun and officers returned fire.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and encountered Holmes holding a shotgun in the middle of a residential street.

He said Saturday that officers told Holmes numerous times to drop his weapon, but he fired it instead.

Gramaglia said the two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave and New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office is investigating, both of which are standard protocol in police shootings.

Police have not identified the officers but have said they’ll release body camera footage from the officers in the coming days.

Friends and family of Holmes, meanwhile, held a vigil Sunday evening outside Holmes’ home. They questioned why officers had not tried more to deescalate the situation.

They noted that police have said the 911 call appears to have come from Holmes’ number.

