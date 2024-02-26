PHOENIX – One teenager was killed and another was seriously injured in a rollover collision in northwest Phoenix early Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck near 43rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 1:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The vehicle had two occupants, both teenage boys, who were taken to a hospital.

The passenger, 16-year-old Ryley Young, died of his injuries. The driver, whose name and age were not released, was in critical condition, police said.

The vehicle apparently was heading south on 43rd Avenue when it struck a curb, causing it to roll over and hit a tree, police said.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

