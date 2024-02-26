Close
A fellow student is charged with killing a Christian college wrestler in Kentucky

Feb 26, 2024, 6:13 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A college wrestler in Kentucky was killed by a fellow student at a private Christian university over the weekend, authorities said.

Josiah Kilman, 18, was pronounced dead at a hospital after police officers were called early Saturday to Campbellsville University in central Kentucky, city police said in a news release. He was found unresponsive in his dorm room, and the state will conduct an autopsy.

A campus lockdown was lifted after a 21-year-old student was arrested Saturday evening by state police following a report of a suspicious person in a barn, police and school officials said. He was charged with murder and second-degree burglary, and bond was set at $2 million, court records show. Authorities did not release details on the killing, including motive.

University President Joseph Hopkins said in a statement to the campus community that Kilman, a wrestling team member from Montana, was a “bright light, and a person of incredible hope,” saying his faith was contagious. Hopkins said he prayed Sunday with wrestlers and coaches.

“I told them the wrestling team is about to get much bigger as you, our staff, students, and this community, stand with them over the coming days and months,” he wrote.

