Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for Mesa man with cognitive disability

Feb 26, 2024, 5:57 AM

Mesa man smiles for picture!...

Jason Coar was last seen in Mesa on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A silver alert was issued Sunday night for a Mesa man with a cognitive disability last seen in Mesa, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Jason Coar, 41, stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 275 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

He was last seen around 4:30 a.m. leaving his residence near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

Coar was wearing an unknown color T-shirt with blue jeans.

Authorities said he has the mentality of a 6-year-old and doesn’t communicate well with others, including law enforcement.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-664-2211.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sun at high noon over a prison....

SuElen Rivera

Man sentenced to over 5 years for coordinating drug smuggling into Arizona

A man was sentenced last week to over five years in prison for his role in coordinating drug smuggling into Arizona, authorities said.

29 minutes ago

Blurry photo of an ambulance with lights on at night...

KTAR.com

1 teenager killed, another seriously injured in rollover collision in Phoenix

One teenager was killed and another was seriously injured in a rollover collision in northwest Phoenix early Sunday, authorities said.

3 hours ago

The Grand Canyon Railway returns on March 2. (Grand Canyon Railway)...

David Veenstra

Grand Canyon Railway to run train pulled by steam engine on select dates this year

The Grand Canyon Railway resumes operations this weekend, offering departures every first Saturday of the month through October.

5 hours ago

Downtown Chandler BBQ festival 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Downtown Chandler BBQ Festival bringing beer, music, games, smoked meats this weekend

Whiskey, beer, live music and games are in store for the Downtown Chandler BBQ Festival at the Dr. A.J. Chandler Park East on March 2 and 3.

5 hours ago

The Tempe Gateway building at 222 S. Mill Ave. will be home to some new tenants. (Kevin Korczyk Pho...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Ports America signs lease at Tempe Gateway following renovations

Activity is picking up following a significant renovation of the common area spaces at Tempe Gateway, including Ports America.

5 hours ago

Water conservation rebate program expanding in city of Surprise...

Serena O'Sullivan

City of Surprise offering new water rebates for turf removal, landscapes and irrigation controllers

The city of Surprise is expanding its water conservation rebate program. These rebates are available through May 1, 2026.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Silver Alert issued for Mesa man with cognitive disability