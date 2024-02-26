Silver Alert issued for Mesa man with cognitive disability

PHOENIX — A silver alert was issued Sunday night for a Mesa man with a cognitive disability last seen in Mesa, authorities said.

Jason Coar, 41, stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 275 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

He was last seen around 4:30 a.m. leaving his residence near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

Coar was wearing an unknown color T-shirt with blue jeans.

Authorities said he has the mentality of a 6-year-old and doesn’t communicate well with others, including law enforcement.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-664-2211.

