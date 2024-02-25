Close
Child in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix apartment complex pool

Feb 25, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm

Officials don't know how she got into the pool or who pulled her out. (Pexels photo)

PHOENIX — A four-year-old girl is in critical condition after drowning in a pool on Sunday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The girl was found in the pool of an apartment complex near Ray Road and 40th Street, officials said.

When crews arrived, the child was out of the water. She was crying and coughing up water, the fire department said.

Officials don’t know how long she was in the water or who pulled her out.

The Phoenix Police Department was investigating the scene as of 3:20 p.m.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

