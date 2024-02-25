Close
Silver Alert issued for missing Chandler man with cognitive condition

Feb 25, 2024, 3:34 PM

Ted Kleca was last seen on Sunday at around 3 a.m., officials said. (Chandler Police Department photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Sunday for a 76-year-old Chandler man with a cognitive condition.

Theodore Kleca, also known by his nickname Ted, was last seen on Sunday at around 3 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Kleca was last seen on foot near Price and Willis roads in Chandler.

He does not have any access to a vehicle and officials said he is believed to be wearing a black Hurley hoodie with either blue sweatpants or tan shorts.

Kleca is a white male who stands at 5 feet and 3 inches and weighs around 150 pounds. He has blue eyes.

Ted does not have a cell phone on him and is showing early signs of age-related dementia, according to the Chandler Police Department. He may appear disoriented or confused.

Chandler police asked anyone who sees Kleca to call them at 480-782-4130.

Silver Alert issued for missing Chandler man with cognitive condition