Chandler man who was subject of a Silver Alert is found
Feb 25, 2024, 3:34 PM | Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 7:17 am
(Chandler Police Department photo)
PHOENIX — Authorities said Monday that the subject of a Silver Alert issued in Chandler has been found.
Theodore Kleca, 76, was found near Price Road and Loop 202 Santan Freeway, the Chandler Police Department said around 6:45 a.m.
He has since been reunited with his family and is doing well, police said.
Kleca, who did not have a cell phone on him, was displaying early signs of dementia.
