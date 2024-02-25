Chandler man who was subject of a Silver Alert is found

PHOENIX — Authorities said Monday that the subject of a Silver Alert issued in Chandler has been found.

Theodore Kleca, 76, was found near Price Road and Loop 202 Santan Freeway, the Chandler Police Department said around 6:45 a.m.

He has since been reunited with his family and is doing well, police said.

Kleca, who did not have a cell phone on him, was displaying early signs of dementia.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.