ARIZONA NEWS

Downtown Chandler BBQ Festival bringing beer, music, games, smoked meats this weekend

Feb 26, 2024, 4:25 AM

Downtown Chandler BBQ festival 2024...

This year's festival will take place at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park East on Saturday and Sunday. (Downtown Chandler BBQ Festival photo)

(Downtown Chandler BBQ Festival photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Get ready to say, “Holy smokes!” Live musical performances, local craft beer and mountains of smoked meat will return for the second annual Downtown Chandler BBQ Festival this weekend.

The event’s organizers, Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company, secured a lineup of popular BBQ spots, like Pork on a Fork, Joe’s Real BBQ and more. Beer, bourbon and cocktails will also be available.

Pedal Haus Brewery CEO Julian Wright said this is a fun event for the whole family.

“(We’ll) bring downtown Chandler stellar live music, incredible barbeque and top-notch beers and bourbon,” Wright said in a statement.

Six country bands will entertain BBQ lovers visiting the Valley during the two-day festival: Davweather, Georgia Chrome, Young Country, Calvin Jones, Hit Rewind and Justin Hitson are Southbound.

When is the Downtown Chandler BBQ Festival?

The festival will take place at the Dr. A.J. Chandler Park East. Ticket prices range from $12 to $25 for a single day.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership, a local nonprofit supporting the downtown businesses and experience. The nonprofit is dedicated to both safety and cleanliness.

Festivities will last from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Jamie Hoffman, managing partner with SanTan Brewing Company, expects a big turnout this year.

“Last year’s festival was such a blast we’re anticipating more than 4,000 friends to join us this year and are ready to deliver a fantastic experience,” Hoffman said.

