ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police identify teen boy killed in fiery crash

Feb 25, 2024, 12:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Fire Department)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — Phoenix police identified the teen boy who died after a fiery automobile crash in south Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Talha Abdel-Rahman, 16, was driving west on Baseline Road and did not stop at a red light on 40th Street, according to Phoenix Police. Abdel-Rahman’s car then struck a light pole and caught fire. Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision, according to police.

Phoenix police responded to the area around 2:50 p.m. and found one car on fire and pronounced Abdel-Rahman dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old woman driving the second car involved in the crash and her infant child were taken to a local hospital out of precaution, but police said they were not injured in the crash.

