PHOENIX — One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after their car was struck by a light rail train in Phoenix around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Sandra Barbre, a 76-year-old woman, was driving the vehicle when it was struck by the train, according to a release.

Barbre did not survive the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger, another woman who police did not identify, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The passenger’s injuries were not specified but according to police, she continues to receive treatment.

Police say the train was traveling in a westbound direction near the intersection of 21st Street and Washington Street and had a green light at the time of the crash.

The investigation shows Barbre was traveling southbound when her vehicle was struck by the train. It is not clear if the vehicle was making a turn from Washington Street (which is a one-way street) or completing the exit from southbound Interstate 10.

Impairment was not cited as a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.