Occupant dead after vehicular crash leads to flames in Phoenix
Feb 24, 2024, 7:27 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Fire Department)
PHOENIX — One person died and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash sparked a fire in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said.
Officers responded to the area of Baseline Road and 40th Street before 3 p.m. regarding a collision after which a vehicle was engulfed in flames, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Phoenix Fire responded to extinguish the flames, but the unidentified occupant was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.
A 22-year-old woman and a male child, occupants of the second vehicle, were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the collision and fire.
