Occupant dead after vehicular crash leads to flames in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person died and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash sparked a fire in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Baseline Road and 40th Street before 3 p.m. regarding a collision after which a vehicle was engulfed in flames, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Phoenix Fire responded to extinguish the flames, but the unidentified occupant was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

A 22-year-old woman and a male child, occupants of the second vehicle, were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the collision and fire.

