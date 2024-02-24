Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The SAG Awards will stream Saturday live on Netflix. Here’s how to watch and what to know

Feb 23, 2024, 10:44 PM

The SAG Actor statue on display at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24,...

The SAG Actor statue on display at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Since Netflix launched into original films, the streaming service has been an annual force in Hollywood’s awards season. On Saturday, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it will play host, too.

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will for the first time stream live on Netflix, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. The ceremony, taking place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, should find a much larger audience than it has in recent years — and not just because it presents another battle between “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” the lead nominees.

After more than two decades airing on TNT and TBS to dwindling viewership, Netflix acquired telecast rights to the SAG Awards in early 2023. Last year, before Netflix could ready its platform for the event, the SAG Awards streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. This time, the SAGs will be live to Netflix’s 260 million global subscribers.

HOW TO WATCH THE SHOW

That’s simple: stream it on Netflix. The ceremony will run for about two hours without commercial breaks. For anyone playing catch-up later, the show will remain on Netflix for 28 days. It’s one of the service’s most significant forays yet into live streaming events. Netflix has previously hosted a live Chris Rock comedy special, a celebrity golf tournament and a live reunion “Love Is Blind” episode that was marred by technical difficulties. But Netflix is gearing up for more. On March 3, it will stream a live tennis event.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE RED CARPET?

The Associated Press is hosting two livestreams from the carpet, one of stars posing when they arrive and another of interviews with attendees. Both begin at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

Entertainment Weekly and People magazine are hosting a red carpet show that begins at 6 p.m. Eastern, available on their YouTube pages and also streaming on their social media accounts.

WHAT ARE THE FAVORITES?

The movie favorite — you may have heard this one before — is “Oppenheimer.” Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic is up for a leading four awards, including SAG’s top honor, best ensemble. But Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is also up for four awards and could challenge “Oppenheimer” for best ensemble.

Academy Awards voters will be watching. Oscar voting is going on currently, and will close the end of Tuesday. Three of the past four SAG ensemble winners have gone on to win best picture at the Oscars. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “CODA” and “Parasite” all won at the SAG Awards before triumphing at the Academy Awards. The exception was the 2021 winner “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Among television nominees, “Succession” will look to add to its Emmy and Golden Globe hauls. It’s up for five awards. Also in the mix are “The Bear,” “Ted Lasso,” “Beef” and “The Last of Us.”

WHERE’S THE BIGGEST DRAMA?

While some categories have been seemingly iron clad for weeks, like supporting actress favorite Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), a few of the biggest awards are less certain. The night’s most closely-watched contests are in the lead actor awards.

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) may have the slight edge for best male actor, though Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) is neck-and-neck with him. The same could be said for best female actor, where either Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) or Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) could win.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD BE EXPECTED?

The SAG Life Achievement Award will be given to Barbra Streisand. Among the presenters are a trio of “A Devil Wears Prada” stars: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

This year’s SAG Awards also follows a grueling months-long strike in which the SAG-AFTRA union fought a bitter battle over a number of issues. Much of the work stoppage was prompted over changes in the film and TV industry brought on by streaming, a sea change led by Netflix.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

United States News

Associated Press

Kansas man pleads guilty to causing crash that killed officer, pedestrian and K-9 last February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to smashing into a Kansas City, Missouri, patrol car last year and killing an officer, his K-9 partner and a pedestrian. Jerron Lightfoot of Tonganoxie, Kansas, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and admitted speeding through a red light before the […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Brother of suspect in nursing student’s killing had fake green card, feds say

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The brother of the man charged with killing a Georgia nursing student has been accused of presenting a fake green card to police as they investigated the woman’s death, according to federal authorities. The brothers, Jose and Diego Ibarra, are from Venezuela, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of […]

51 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump hugs and kisses the American flag a...

Associated Press

Trump calls himself a ‘proud political dissident’ in CPAC speech

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump cast November’s presidential election as “judgment day” and declared himself a “proud political dissident” during a speech before conservative activists outside of Washington Saturday as he again cloaked his campaign in religious imagery. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on the day of South Carolina’s […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Death of beloved New York City owl, Flaco, in apparent building collision devastates legions of fans

Tributes poured in Saturday for Flaco, the beloved Eurasian eagle-owl that became a feel-good New York story after escaping its Central Park Zoo enclosure and flying free around Manhattan. Flaco was found dead on a New York City sidewalk Friday night after apparently flying into a building. It was a heartbreaking end for the birders […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey man acquitted in retrial in 2014 beating death of college student from Tennessee

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been acquitted in a retrial in the beating death of a college student from Tennessee a decade ago. Jurors in Middlesex County deliberated for five hours before acquitting Timothy Puskas of all charges Wednesday in the 2014 death of 22-year-old former Rutgers student William McCaw […]

6 hours ago

Liam Lazo boards a diesel school bus near his home, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Virginia Beach, Va. D...

Associated Press

Tired of diesel fumes, these moms are pushing for electric school buses

Areli Sanchez’s daughter, Aida, used to be one of 20 million American kids who ride a diesel bus to school each day. Aida has asthma. When she was little, she complained about the smell and cloud of fumes on her twice-daily trip. “When she would come home from school or be on the bus, she […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

The SAG Awards will stream Saturday live on Netflix. Here’s how to watch and what to know