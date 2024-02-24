Police investigating fatal hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix
Feb 24, 2024, 2:00 PM
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place in west Phoenix.
A female pedestrian crossing Northern Avenue at 33rd Avenue was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Northern Avenue on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.
The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.
The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.
On Saturday, police identified the victim as 52-year-old Katherine Vittoria.
No other details were made available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.