Police investigating fatal hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place in west Phoenix.

A female pedestrian crossing Northern Avenue at 33rd Avenue was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Northern Avenue on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as 52-year-old Katherine Vittoria.

No other details were made available.

