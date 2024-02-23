Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

National Guard helicopter crashes in wooded area of northeast Mississippi

Feb 23, 2024, 2:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALDWYN, Miss. (AP) — A National Guard helicopter crashed Friday afternoon during a training flight in northeast Mississippi, officials said.

The aircraft went down in a wooded area near Baldwyn, Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar told WTVA-TV. The site is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.

The helicopter was AH-64 Apache “flying a routine training flight,” the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement.

The National Guard and the sheriff did not immediately say how many people were aboard the helicopter and whether anyone was injured.

An employee who answered the phone in the sheriff’s department told The Associated Press that nobody in the department was available to answer additional questions about the crash.

