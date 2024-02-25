Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Department of Revenue to auction off unclaimed property

Feb 25, 2024, 7:15 AM

The auction will feature more than 1,300 professionally appraised lots. (Sierra Auction Photos)...

The auction will feature more than 1,300 professionally appraised lots. (Sierra Auction Photos)

(Sierra Auction Photos)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Revenue is auctioning off unclaimed property from abandoned safe deposit boxes this week.

Online-only bidding will begin on Wednesday at noon and last through Sunday until 5 p.m., according to a press release.

Items up for auction have not been claimed by owners after many years, the department said, with jewelry, coins, currency and other collectibles available for sale. The auction will feature more than 1,300 professionally appraised lots.

RELATED STORIES

An in-person preview will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at Sierra Auction Management, 4298 N. 35th Drive, Phoenix.

Profits from the sales will be transferred to a custodial account, where they will remain until claimed by the rightful owners of the sold items.

The agency’s Unclaimed Property Unit paid out more than $61 million to owners of unclaimed assets in fiscal year 2023, from July 1, 2022, to June 30, according to a press release.

Property is labeled as unclaimed when there has been no owner contact for a set allotment of time, typically between one and three years.

Safe deposit boxes are sold “as is” and there is no warranty of any kind for the condition of the items. All sales are final.

After the auction, winning bidders will be sent an e-mailed invoice and payment is due by 3 p.m. on the Wednesday after the auction. Winning bidders are asked to collect their items on the Monday through Wednesday following the auction from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Shopping center developer Macerich withdrew its proposal with the city of Phoenix's planning hearin...

KTAR.com

Macerich pumps brakes on proposal for new Biltmore office tower

Prominent shopping center owner and developer Macerich Co. is delaying its plans for a new Class A office building.

46 minutes ago

Persian New Year Festival...

KTAR.com

Annual Persian New Year Festival adds fashion show, musical performance to schedule

This year's version of the Persian New Year Festival will feature three events over four days starting Feb. 28 in Scottsdale.

11 hours ago

42-year-old Joseph D. Eschief (left), 27-year-old Antonio N. Eschief and 46-year-old Selena Dewey. ...

KTAR.com

4 people stabbed during early-morning melee at Scottsdale bar

A suspect is in custody after four people were stabbed early Saturday during a violent altercation at a bar in Scottsdale.

11 hours ago

Phoenix Fire...

KTAR.com

Occupant dead after vehicular crash leads to flames in Phoenix

One person died and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crash sparked a fire in Phoenix, authorities said. 

12 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump hugs and kisses the American flag a...

Associated Press

Trump calls himself a ‘proud political dissident’ in CPAC speech

In a CPAC speech, Trump painted an apocalyptic vision of the future if President Joe Biden wins again as the two prepare for a rematch.

13 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the audience after spea...

Associated Press

Donald Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary, beating Nikki Haley in her home state

Trump has now swept every contest that counted for Republican delegates, with wins already in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Arizona Department of Revenue to auction off unclaimed property