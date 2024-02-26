Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Ports America signs lease at Tempe Gateway following renovations

Feb 26, 2024, 4:15 AM

The Tempe Gateway building at 222 S. Mill Ave. will be home to some new tenants. (Kevin Korczyk Photography LLC)

(Kevin Korczyk Photography LLC)

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Activity is picking up following a significant renovation of the common area spaces at Tempe Gateway.

Maritime transportation company Ports America signed on in late 2023 for 27,000 square feet at the Tempe office building near the lakeside. The firm will take occupancy of new space on the fifth floor later this year as it moves from its previous office in Chandler, said CBRE Group Inc.’s Bryan Taute, the listing broker for Tempe Gateway.

Building owner Cousins Properties Inc., which is a major player in Tempe’s office market, embarked on a renovation in late 2022 that wrapped up in the back half of 2023. Some of the work includes redoing the lobby, adding a gym and conference meeting spaces while completing exterior work to modernize the building, Taute said. He declined to disclose the investment Atlanta-based Cousins made into Tempe Gateway but said tenants have taken notice.

“It made it much more appealing to tenants, and [Cousins has] seen immediate success from that investment,” he said. “And now they’re making further investment into Hayden Ferry Lakeside. … There is a lot of capital going into that project too. That investment is based on the success that happened at Tempe Gateway.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

