The city of Phoenix is seeking developers for several infill parcels it owns for new housing and commercial projects.

On a vacant 3.2-acre midtown site called Central and Columbus, the city is seeking a proposal for a new mixed-use, mixed-income multifamily development at 32 E. Columbus Ave.

The property is situated nearby the Park Central redevelopment and adjacent to an existing multifamily building in the city’s Encanto Village. It’s currently zoned under the walkable urban code and transit midtown character area, which allows for heights up to 100 feet.

Proposals will be evaluated based on experience and minimum requirements such as having completed at least two vertical mixed-use development projects with four stories or more within the past five years.

The project is required to include a minimum of 250 multifamily units on the site with at least half of the units offering affordable rents for households at 80% of the area median income.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

