Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A search warrant reveals additional details about a nonbinary teen’s death in Oklahoma

Feb 23, 2024, 1:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A recently released police search warrant has revealed more details in the case of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary Oklahoma student who died a day after a high school bathroom fight that may have been prompted by bullying over gender identity.

The warrant filed Wednesday in Tulsa County District Court shows that when Benedict’s mother, Sue, called 911 on Feb. 8, the 16-year-old’s eyes had rolled back into their head, their hands were curled and they were struggling to breathe.

Paramedics responding to the family’s house in the Tulsa suburb of Owasso performed CPR and rushed them to the hospital, where they later died.

Benedict was able to walk out of the bathroom after the Feb. 7 fight, but they were taken to the hospital later that day and sent home.

Sue Benedict said the school nurse had advised her to take the teen to be checked out after complaining of a headache from hitting their head on the bathroom floor, according to the warrant.

At the hospital, Sue Benedict requested to speak with police but told the officers she didn’t want to file charges at the time, the warrant states. She instead asked police to speak to school officials about issues on campus among students.

Benedict told The Independent later that the teen had suffered bruises all over their face and eyes in the fight, which involved a transgender student and three older girls.

The school district has said the students were in the restroom for less than two minutes before the fight was broken up by other students and a staff member. Police and school officials have not said what provoked the fight.

The family, through their lawyer, declined to comment Friday on the search warrant. Earlier this week, they said they’ve launched their own independent investigation into what happened.

A vigil for the teenager was planned for Sunday in Owasso.

The warrant, which was signed the day after Benedict’s death, also shows investigators took 137 pictures at the school, including inside the girl’s bathroom where the fight occurred. They additionally collected two swabs of stains from the bathroom and retrieved records and documents of the students involved in the altercation.

While the 2-week-old warrant states police were seeking evidence in a felony murder, the department has since said Benedict’s death was not a result of injuries suffered in the fight, based on the preliminary results of the autopsy.

The police department, which didn’t respond to multiple messages sent Friday, has said it won’t comment further on the teen’s cause of death until toxicology and other autopsy results are completed.

Owasso school officials, meanwhile, said Friday that they requested police obtain the court order to search the school because of state and federal privacy laws regarding the release of confidential student records.

“We are continuing to cooperate with the Owasso Police Department’s ongoing investigation,” Jordan Korphage, a school district spokesperson, wrote in an email.

Tulsa County District Attorney Stephen Kunzweiler, whose office isn’t currently involved in the police investigation, called the death a tragedy but cautioned people against being “swayed by sentiments fueled by the passion of emotions which may be misinformed.”

“A family in our community is grieving and we empathize with their sorrow during this difficult time,” he wrote in an email Friday. “While much has been speculated about this child’s death in social media, we will maintain the integrity of law enforcement’s investigation, and allow them to do their job.”

___

Marcelo reported from New York.

United States News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil ...

Associated Press

$454 million judgment against Trump is finalized, starting clock on appeal in civil fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — The staggering civil fraud judgment against Donald Trump was finalized in New York on Friday, making official a verdict that leaves the former president on the hook for more than $454 million in fines and interest. The procedural step by the New York county clerk starts the clock on Trump’s appeals […]

3 minutes ago

Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Biden tells governors he’s eyeing executive action on immigration, seems ‘frustrated’ with lawyers

President Joe Biden told the nation's governors on Friday that he's exploring what executive actions he can take to curb migration across the southern border.

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

California State University student workers vote to unionize, creating largest such union in country

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Undergraduate student workers at California State University voted to join a union to negotiate better pay, sick time, paid parking and other benefits with the university, officials announced Friday. The California Public Employment Relations Board said 7,252 student workers submitted electronic ballots between Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, with 7,050 voting […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bill headed to South Dakota governor would allow museum’s taxidermy animals to find new homes

South Dakota’s Legislature has made it easier for the city of Sioux Falls to find new homes for more than 150 taxidermy animals of its arsenic-contaminated menagerie. The mounted lion, tiger, polar bear and gorilla were part of display that filled a natural history museum at the state’s largest zoo. But when testing in August […]

58 minutes ago

Migrants unload their items off a bus as they arrive at a bus stop after leaving a processing facil...

Associated Press

Border Patrol releases hundreds of migrants at a bus stop after San Diego runs out of aid money

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds of migrants were dropped off Friday at a San Diego bus stop instead of at a reception center that had been serving as a staging area because it ran out of local funding sooner than expected, showing how even the largest city on the country’s southern border is struggling to […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Seaplane crashes near PortMiami, all 7 passengers escape without injury, officials say

MIAMI (AP) — A seaplane overturned Friday afternoon while trying to land near PortMiami, but no serious injuries were reported, officials said. The aircraft came down in a channel between the port’s cruise ship terminals and a causeway that connects Miami to Miami Beach, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The single-engine Cessna 208 was trying […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

A search warrant reveals additional details about a nonbinary teen’s death in Oklahoma