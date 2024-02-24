Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale opens new restaurant Faro & Brag

Feb 24, 2024, 7:15 AM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa opened its new restaurant, Faro & Brag, in Scottsdale featuring modern cuisine with an emphasis on local ingredients.

The restaurant, located near Greenway Parkway and Scottsdale Road, offers indoor and outdoor seating and is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

“Far from the ordinary, Faro & Brag is a space designed to elevate your senses and satisfy your cravings,” Mike Tueros, director of food & beverage at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, said in a press release. “We aim to deliver a one-of-a-kind dining experience where modern cuisine is brought to life through an imaginative menu curated with our guests’ well-being in mind.”

Some of the featured menu items include the Desert Springs Barramundi for lunch and the Tamarind Braised Pork Shank for dinner.

Offerings on the signature cocktails menu include The Signature Black Manhattan, Popo’s Brag, and Train to Uno.

Whisky offerings include Catching the Rye, It’s a Kentucky Thing and The Perfect Finish.

The restaurant’s name derives from a combination of the French 17th century gambling game “Faro” and the 18th century British card game “Brag.”

“We look forward to welcoming both locals and resort guests to a new dining experience within The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, where the food and beverage serve as the centerpiece to a lively and memorable experience,” Karen Cahn, director of marketing at The Westin Kierland Resort, said in a release.

