Fairmont Scottsdale Princess eyes expansion of guest rooms, restaurants, event spaces and more

Feb 23, 2024, 2:07 PM

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is eyeing a big expansion on-site. (VRX Studios/Justin Kriel)...

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is eyeing a big expansion on-site. (VRX Studios/Justin Kriel)

(VRX Studios/Justin Kriel)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


An iconic Scottsdale resort is looking to up its game.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess filed a request to the city of Scottsdale to update its master plan. The request, which will be considered by the Scottsdale Planning Commission on Feb. 28, seeks to amend development standards and increase the number of hotel guest rooms.

The Princess, located at 7575 E. Princess Drive in north Scottsdale on roughly 66 acres, is looking to build a 155-unit guest wing with underground parking; 43 Sunset Villas/bungalows; a high-end Michael Mina Italian restaurant; an indoor/outdoor coffee roasterie; a conference center and a new ballroom on-site.

The new guest wing would rise four stories on the southeast corner of Cottage Terrace Lane and Hacienda Way.

The 43 bungalows that the Princess looks to build at the resort have been previously approved, but never constructed, by a past zoning case. The resort currently consists of 751 hotel guest rooms, with 61,577 square feet of conference rooms, ballroom and meeting spaces.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

