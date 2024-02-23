Close
Professional bowler extradited to Ohio weeks after arrest while competing in Indiana tournament

Feb 23, 2024, 9:16 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A professional bowler who was arrested by U.S. Marshals while he was competing in an Indiana tournament earlier this month has been extradited back to Ohio to face charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Brandon Novak, 35, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was moved Thursday from the Marion County jail in Indianapolis to Ohio’s Ross County jail, where he’s being held on charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. The records did not show whether he has retained an attorney.

Novak was taken into custody Feb. 1 at the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament in Indianapolis, but at the time authorities would only say he was wanted on a warrant that stemmed from a secret indictment.

Novak had been under investigation by Chillicothe police since February 2023, according to a report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch through an Ohio Public Records Act request. It stated a Chillicothe police detective had received a complaint from Facebook regarding Novak’s account being associated with child sexual abuse material.

Authorities soon executed a search warrant at Novak’s residence and interviewed him, according to the report. During the interview, Novak said he purchased pornography from someone on the social media app Snapchat, but initially said he didn’t know the videos would contain child sexual abuse material. He later admitted knowing he was buying child sexual abuse material and was taking steps to conceal it, authorities said.

Novak has been a professional bowler for more than a decade and has won two tournaments, according to his profile on the Professional Bowlers Association website.

