PHOENIX — A festival highlighting Arizona’s diverse wildlife, landscape and everything in between is set to take place in the Phoenix area this weekend.

The Tres Rios Nature Festival 2024, presented by Wildlife for Tomorrow, will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Estrella Mountain Regional Park in Goodyear.

The free family-friendly event will offer a range of activities from guided bird tours and face painting to archery and encounters with animals.

There will also be various food trucks, some even offering vegan options and desserts.

Here’s more details about Tres Rios Festival 2024

An estimated 10,000 people are anticipated to be in attendance over the two-day festival.

Festival-goers can enter the park through Vineyard Avenue. WeRIDE vans will be in the area to assist with transporting people to and from their cars. Participants should wait at a designated shuttle stop for their ride.

The park is located at 14805 W. Vineyard Ave.

