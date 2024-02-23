Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street set to book another solid week, this one fueled by Nvidia and AI

Feb 23, 2024, 12:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street pointed higher early Friday, keeping markets on track to close the week with gains after Nvidia’s stunning results set off a tech rally that carried Wall Street to another record high.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.1%.

Nvidia rose another 2% in premarket Friday, following Thursday’s 16.4% gain.

The chipmaker reported scorching demand for its semiconductors and lifted other chipmakers and companies involved in the chipmaking industry up with it.

Booking.com tumbled 8.5% before the bell Friday, dragging other travel-related companies down. Booking.com beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter sales and profit targets but issued lukewarm guidance that spooked investors.

Live Nation jumped 4.6% after it reported booming 2023 sales and said it expected demand for live concerts to continue through 2024.

Technology stocks have been the driving force behind the market’s rally that started in October. Solid earnings from some of the biggest names in the sector are helping justify and reinforce those gains.

The focus on earnings this week follows economic data from the previous week that prompted a stumble in the market. Inflation data came in hotter than Wall Street expected and there was a surprisingly sharp decline in sales by retailers. That raised concerns about the timing of hoped-for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Expectations now seem to be set on a trimming by the Fed of its benchmark rate in June, rather than March.

There will be a closer look at inflation next week when the government releases its monthly report on personal consumption and expenditures, the Fed’s preferred measure.

Elsewhere, in Europe at midday Germany’s DAX added less than 0.1% following news that the country’s GDP contracted 0.3% in October-December compared to the previous quarter. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.6% and in London the FTSE 100 was essentially unchanged.

Tokyo’s markets were closed for a holiday, a day after they surged to an all-time high.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was virtually unchanged at 16,745.50 and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.6% to 3,004.88.

Government data on Wednesday showed few signs of recovery in China’s real estate market, as prices of new homes in first-tier cities fell 0.4% in January from a month earlier, extending a downward trend.

The property sector accounts for nearly a third of China’s economic activity and the industry-wide meltdown has weighed on growth and sapped the confidence of both investors and consumers.

Markets were higher elsewhere in Asia.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.4% at 7,643.60, and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.1% to 2,667.70.

In India, the Sensex gained less than 0.1% and Bangkok’s SET was unchanged.

Bond yields were relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked back to 4.31% from 4.33% late Thursday.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost $1.26 to $77.35 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up $1.17 to $81.53 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar was trading at 150.41 Japanese yen, down slightly from 150.51 yen. The euro rose to $1.0840 from $1.0823.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 2.1% to 5,087.03, an all-time high. The Nasdaq rose 3% to 16,041.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has a smaller weighting in tech stocks, jumped 1.2%, to 39,069.11. That marks its first close above 39,000.

United States News

Associated Press

Professional bowler extradited to Ohio weeks after arrest while competing in Indiana tournament

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A professional bowler who was arrested by U.S. Marshals while he was competing in an Indiana tournament earlier this month has been extradited back to Ohio to face charges related to child sexual abuse material. Brandon Novak, 35, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was moved Thursday from the Marion County jail in Indianapolis […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man shot to death in New York City subway car

NEW YORK (AP) — A 45-year-old man was shot to death in a New York City subway car early Friday morning, police said. The New York Police Department said the man was shot in the torso around 5 a.m. as he was riding a southbound D Train that was pulling into the 182-183 Streets station […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Eclipse watchers squint through protective filters as they view an eclipse of the sun from t...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Total solar eclipses through the decades

The complete shrouding of our sun by the moon has mesmerized humanity for millennia — a moment in time when skies darken and stillness creeps in. It’s spellbinding not only for the lucky ones in the path of total darkness, but also those on the fringes of the moon’s shadow getting a partial glimpse. The […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A woman was found dead on the University of Georgia campus after she failed to return from a run

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A woman found dead on the University of Georgia campus was a student at a nearby nursing school, said authorities, who were checking security cameras and advising students to travel in groups and avoid the wooded area where her body was found. Police do not have a suspect, University of Georgia […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference Feb. 22,...

Associated Press

Los Angeles County district attorney seeks reelection in contest focused on feeling of public safety

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County voters are set to decide next month if embattled District Attorney George Gascón will remain the head of the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office in a race centered on perceptions of public safety. Gascón, who was elected in 2020 on a criminal justice platform alongside a wave of progressive […]

11 hours ago

In combo of undated selfie images provided courtesy of the Dime Doe family, show Dime Doe, a Black ...

Associated Press

A love affair unraveled before a Black transgender woman was fatally shot in rural South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Black transgender woman and the guy she was secretly dating had just been pulled over in rural South Carolina. Dime Doe, the driver, was worried. She already had points against her license and didn’t want another ticket to stop her from getting behind the wheel. Daqua Lameek Ritter, whom she […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Stock market today: Wall Street set to book another solid week, this one fueled by Nvidia and AI