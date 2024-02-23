PHOENIX — A toddler is in “extremely critical” condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool, officials said on Thursday evening.

The Phoenix Fire Department said it doesn’t know how long the 2-year-old girl was under water.

They found her unresponsive and not breathing in a backyard pool near 27th and Southern avenues.

Before the fire department arrived on the scene, CPR was attempted, officials said.

The girl is currently being transported to a hospital, according to an announcement sent at 6:18 p.m.

Phoenix fire officials said the police department is currently investigating the situation.

The Phoenix Fire Department Community Assistance Program (CAP) is helping the family, officials said.

