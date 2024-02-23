Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool in Phoenix

Feb 22, 2024, 6:35 PM

Phoenix child in extremely critical condition after drowning in backyard pool...

A 2-year-old girl is being transported to a hospital after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool in Phoenix. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A toddler is in “extremely critical” condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool, officials said on Thursday evening.

The Phoenix Fire Department said it doesn’t know how long the 2-year-old girl was under water.

They found her unresponsive and not breathing in a backyard pool near 27th and Southern avenues.

Before the fire department arrived on the scene, CPR was attempted, officials said.

The girl is currently being transported to a hospital, according to an announcement sent at 6:18 p.m.

Phoenix fire officials said the police department is currently investigating the situation.

The Phoenix Fire Department Community Assistance Program (CAP) is helping the family, officials said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Roberto Jay Vasquez, 63, went missing on Wednesday, DPS said...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old man last seen walking in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert on Thursday evening for Roberto Jay Vasquez, 63, who was last seen Wednesday.

7 minutes ago

A lot of money stuffed inside a briefcase....

KTAR.com

Fantasy 5 ticket worth $348,000 sold at grocery store in Phoenix

Luck struck at a Phoenix grocery store after one person hit the jackpot in an Arizona Lottery game on Wednesday, officials said.

16 minutes ago

Arizona and New York attorneys feud over extraditing suspect...

Associated Press

Why Alvin Bragg and Rachel Mitchell are fighting over extraditing suspect in New York hotel killing

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she isn't into extraditing a suspect due to her lack of faith in Manhattan’s top prosecutor.

1 hour ago

phoenix police asked public to find homicide suspect after dead body found in canal...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police ask for public help in investigation of dead body found in canal

Phoenix police found a dead body in a canal on Wednesday. Now detectives are asking the public for help in finding the homicide suspect.

2 hours ago

Phoenix's police oversight office released its first reviews of the department's excessive force ca...

KTAR.com

Office of Accountability and Transparency releases reviews of 2 Phoenix excessive force cases

Phoenix's police oversight office released its first reviews of the department's excessive force cases on Thursday.

3 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

2-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool in Phoenix