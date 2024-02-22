Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

University of Georgia cancels classes after woman found dead on campus

Feb 22, 2024, 3:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A woman was found dead Thursday on the campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, the university said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was a student on campus. The university cancelled classes Thursday and urged students to travel in groups.

Officers searching the area around the school’s Intramural Fields found the woman unconscious, not breathing and with visible injuries, the university said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. She was in a forested area behind Lake Herrick.

The university said foul play is suspected.

A friend had called University of Georgia police concerned about the woman’s well-being after she failed to return from a morning run at the fields, the university said.

The university said campus police are investigating the death in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

United States News

Associated Press

A work-from-home tip: Don’t buy stocks after eavesdropping on your spouse’s business calls

HOUSTON (AP) — A word to the wise: If you overhear your work-from-home spouse talking business, just forget anything you may learn from it. And most definitely do not trade stocks using what authorities will almost certainly view as inside information. Tyler Loudon, a 42-year-old Houston man, learned this lesson the hard way. He pleaded […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alaska man found guilty of first-degree murder in violent killing captured on stolen memory card

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who recorded the violent death of an Alaska Native woman on his cellphone was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday in her death and that of another Alaska Native woman. Brian Steven Smith, a 52-year-old from South Africa, showed no reaction in court and stared […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Under a new era of ...

Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers advance permitless concealed carry gun bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is one step closer to joining the list of states that allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit, as Republican lawmakers advanced legislation Thursday during a special session that was called to address violent crime. Legislators also greenlighted a bill that would provide a level of immunity […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors to seek retrial in former Ohio deputy’s murder case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged in the killing of a Black man will face a retrial, prosecutors announced Thursday. The decision comes just days after a jury couldn’t agree on a verdict in Jason Meade’s first trial and the judge declared a mistrial, ending tumultuous proceedings that saw four jurors […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

4 charged in transporting suspected Iranian-made weapons. Two SEALs died in intercepting the ship

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Four foreign nationals were charged Thursday with transporting suspected Iranian-made weapons on a vessel intercepted by U.S. naval forces in the Arabian Sea last month. Two Navy SEALs died during the mission. The criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Richmond alleges that the four defendants — who were […]

3 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

University of Georgia cancels classes after woman found dead on campus