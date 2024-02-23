Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Ruben Gallego calls Arizona US Senate rival Kari Lake’s switch up on John McCain ‘insulting’

Feb 23, 2024, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:33 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Add Democratic Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego to the list of people who aren’t buying Kari Lake’s change of heart when it comes to John McCain.

Gallego told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday that he thought it was “deeply disrespectful” for Lake to claim that her past jabs at the late senator were meant as jokes.

Lake has previously called McCain a “loser” and said “we drove a stake through the heart of the McCain machine” during her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference summit in Dallas in 2022.

“The man is dead,” Gallego said. “Allow him to sleep and allow his family to remember him in a manner that he is worthy of and the fact that she’s trying to lie now I think is even more insulting.”

RELATED STORIES

McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos on Wednesday she thought Lake, also in the U.S. Senate race, is trying to make amends with her family because she needs the votes.

Gallego agrees and recent polling gives weight to their claims.

A poll released Thursday by Noble Predictive Insights has Gallego up 47%-37% on Lake in a head-to-head general election matchup. The margin when it comes to independents is greater, with Gallego ahead 45%-27%.

Lake is running for major political office for the second consecutive election cycle after losing to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race.

“Arizonans need solutions, not these type of political games that she’s playing,” Gallego said. “I don’t think it’s going to work when it comes to voters and time to vote.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is eyeing a big expansion on-site. (VRX Studios/Justin Kriel)...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess eyes expansion of guest rooms, restaurants, event spaces and more

The iconic Fairmont Scottsdale Princess filed a request to the city of Scottsdale to update its master plan.

36 minutes ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

TSMC reaches construction milestone for Phoenix chip factory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in Phoenix reached a construction milestone on its chip plant this week.

2 hours ago

Stock image of four men working off the ground on a grid of steel rods. Construction was one of Ari...

Kevin Stone

Arizona had 103 fatal work injuries in 2022, a sharp increase from previous year

There were 103 fatal work injuries in Arizona in 2022, according newly released federal statistics, 54% more than a year earlier.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona and New York attorneys battle over extraditing murder suspect

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said New York City authorities can extradite a murder suspect, but after he’s prosecuted for violent crimes in metro Phoenix. This comes in response to recent remarks by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that garnered national attention. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Getty Images

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Festival highlighting Arizona’s wildlife, scenery taking place in the Valley this weekend

A festival highlighting Arizona's animals, its landscape and everything in between is taking place in the Phoenix area this weekend.

5 hours ago

An Arizona Public Service worker wearing a helmet and yellow vest holds a yellow pole while working...

Kevin Stone

Arizona utility regulators approve rate hike for APS, the state’s largest electric company

APS customers will soon see higher bills after regulators approved a rate hike Thursday night for the state's largest electric utility company.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Ruben Gallego calls Arizona US Senate rival Kari Lake’s switch up on John McCain ‘insulting’