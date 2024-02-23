PHOENIX — Add Democratic Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego to the list of people who aren’t buying Kari Lake’s change of heart when it comes to John McCain.

Gallego told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday that he thought it was “deeply disrespectful” for Lake to claim that her past jabs at the late senator were meant as jokes.

Lake has previously called McCain a “loser” and said “we drove a stake through the heart of the McCain machine” during her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference summit in Dallas in 2022.

“The man is dead,” Gallego said. “Allow him to sleep and allow his family to remember him in a manner that he is worthy of and the fact that she’s trying to lie now I think is even more insulting.”

McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos on Wednesday she thought Lake, also in the U.S. Senate race, is trying to make amends with her family because she needs the votes.

Gallego agrees and recent polling gives weight to their claims.

A poll released Thursday by Noble Predictive Insights has Gallego up 47%-37% on Lake in a head-to-head general election matchup. The margin when it comes to independents is greater, with Gallego ahead 45%-27%.

Lake is running for major political office for the second consecutive election cycle after losing to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race.

“Arizonans need solutions, not these type of political games that she’s playing,” Gallego said. “I don’t think it’s going to work when it comes to voters and time to vote.”

