ARIZONA NEWS

Manhunt underway after suspect in Phoenix shooting seen running into elementary school

Feb 22, 2024, 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:43 am

Brunson Lee elementary school district sign...

Police were investigating a shooting near an elementary school in east Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Google Street View)

(Google Street View)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A manhunt was underway in east Phoenix after the suspect in a shooting was allegedly seen running into an elementary school Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:30 a.m. near 48th Street and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Officers also observed property damage to the area.

The suspect in the shooting was seen running into Brunson-Lee Elementary School at the same intersection, police said.

“Officers are in the area and conducting a systematic search of the school and the surrounding area,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release. “This remains an active scene.”

Police asked that no one travel to Brunson-Lee Elementary School.

School officials were sending a message to parents.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

