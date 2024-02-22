PHOENIX — A manhunt was underway in east Phoenix after the suspect in a shooting was allegedly seen running into an elementary school Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:30 a.m. near 48th Street and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Officers also observed property damage to the area.

The suspect in the shooting was seen running into Brunson-Lee Elementary School at the same intersection, police said.

“Officers are in the area and conducting a systematic search of the school and the surrounding area,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release. “This remains an active scene.”

Police asked that no one travel to Brunson-Lee Elementary School.

School officials were sending a message to parents.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.