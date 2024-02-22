Make sure you know all these bathroom trends in 2024

Studies show that the average American spends 30 minutes a day in the bathroom. That’s 10,950 hours a year. Wow, we sure are glad that we are not the ones researching this information!

So, if we spend that much time in the loo, doesn’t it make sense to make that space feel comfortable, even relaxing? We are not talking about just the toilet. There are many bathroom features for all budgets that can make the loo a place of serenity.

Let’s take a loo-k.

The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) reported in December 2023 that they forecast these trends in 2024.

Toilets

The comfort-height toilet meets ADA standards and embodies universal design. Smart toilets, including the popular self-clean after every flush, seat warmer, and automatic lid styles. New bath spaces will also include water-conserving toilets and smart bidet seats, plus, water closets with and without doors.

Tubs & Showers

Soaking and freestanding tubs are expected to be the most popular bathtub types. Oval shapes will be the most prominent.

“Everybody seems to want a freestanding tub!” says Rochelle Horn, CKBD, CLIPP, Sales Consultant and Designer, Rosie Right | Design. Build. Remodel., a Rosie on the House Certified Partner.

Rochelle’s clients are requesting large showers and the feel of a spa that creates a sense of serenity. Tubs and showers will feature touchpad controls, body sprays and jets, wet rooms with steam, and larger showers.

Vanities

Marble and marble-like surfaces extending into backsplashes are easy to clean. Vanities will be more organized and practical than ever, including integrated power outlets and personalized solutions such as individual storage units that contain partitions or drawer dividers.

Personalization

NKBA expects personalized, integrated technology will be popular in the bathroom. App/keypad controls for water, individualized vanities with integrated outlets, floor temperatures and smart mirrors, toilets, and showers will be popular features. Aging in place will be customized with easy-to-use faucets, zero transition showers, and grab bars.

Space

Maximizing space is important. Bathtubs may be removed to increase space for a large shower. The walls may be removed to increase the primary bath footprint and connect the bath to the closet/dressing area. The most popular designs will feature a separate shower and a separate tub. Incorporating a separate tub adds luxury and serves as a standalone design feature.

Lighting

One-hundred percent LED lighting will be the standard. Lighting in medicine cabinets and mirrors, statement and decorative lighting in primary bathrooms, customizable presets for mood lighting that vary by time of day, and floor/path nighttime lighting for aesthetics and safety are among the design trends. Lighting controls like mobile device-connected lighting, locally placed dimmers and switches, motion-sensor lighting, and programmable settings are in demand.

Colors & Patterns

Contemporary, modern, and mid-century designs include large-format tile/slab designs in showers and tub surrounds. Clean lines with pops of color and contrast using tile, wallpaper, paint, and statement vanities will make a splash. Try Sherwin-Williams’ 2024 Color of the Year, Upward SW 6239.

Homeowners seek a bath experience in a relaxing oasis with organic and natural design themes that connect to the outdoors. Layered colors of natural wood tones and textures, earthy greens, and warmer whites will be prominent. Bathrooms are also the perfect place for wallpaper or specialty wall treatments.

“I find that patterns on the floor or walls are also very popular,” says Rochelle. “Gold is still a hot metal, however, so is matte black. Personally, I like polished nickel.”

Grout

Grout will be minimal, featuring small or no grout lines in bath flooring, with popular designs including patterned and textured tiles. This design trend is practical, and the aesthetic will minimize upkeep and cleaning while improving usability for living in place while blending seamlessly or even invisibly into the overall bath design. The most popular flooring materials will be ceramic and porcelain tile, followed by luxury vinyl wood plank and luxury vinyl tile. Large-format, plank, and patterned mosaic surfaces such as hex, chevron, or herringbone in warm neutrals and muted earth and wood tones will make an appearance this year.

Sustainability

Sustainability is important. Designs will include separate shower controls to adjust water flow and pressure, VOC-free paint and stains, 100% LED lighting, EPA Water Sense low-flow toilets and faucets, electric radiant flooring and flooring made with recycled materials, large high-performance low-E windows and doors, and alternative energy-efficient water heaters.

Some of these ideas can be DIY projects. For those that are not, hire a professional, licensed contractor. Find a licensed professional today: Rosie Certified Partners.

Make 2024 your year of bathroom serenity!

