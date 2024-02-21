Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Drunk driver who struck and killed an NYPD detective sentenced to more than 20 years in prison

Feb 21, 2024, 11:40 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who struck and killed a New York City police detective after speeding through an NYPD roadblock while driving drunk was sentenced Wednesday to more than 20 years in prison.

A jury convicted Jessica Beauvais, 35, of Hempstead of aggravated manslaughter and other charges in October. She was arrested in April 2021 following the death of 43-year-old Anastasios Tsakos.

Tsakos, a father of two and 14-year veteran of the police department, was struck and killed around 2 a.m. on April 27, 2021, while assisting officers at the scene of another fatal crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens.

Beauvais had a blood alcohol content that was nearly twice the legal limit for driving two hours after the accident, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, and she also was without a valid license.

“Her license had been suspended, she was drunk and had smoked marijuana,” Katz said in a news release Wednesday. “For everyone’s safety and wellbeing, including her own, the defendant should not have been behind the wheel of a car.”

A Supreme Court justice sentenced Beauvais to consecutive sentences of 20 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter and 2 1/3 years to 7 years for leaving the scene of an incident.

United States News

FILE - In this image take from police body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department, ...

Associated Press

Georgia drivers could refuse to sign traffic tickets and not be arrested under bill

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are seeking to change state law to say that officers don’t have to arrest people who refuse to sign traffic tickets after a church deacon died in August after initially refusing to sign a citation and struggling with an Atlanta police officer. The state House voted 156-10 on Wednesday to […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - "Ghost guns" are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San...

Associated Press

Ghost gun manufacturer agrees to stop sales to Maryland residents

BALTIMORE (AP) — A leading manufacturer of ghost guns has agreed to stop selling its untraceable, unassembled firearms to Maryland residents under a settlement agreement announced Wednesday by the city of Baltimore. City leaders sued the company, Nevada-based Polymer80, two years ago “in response to the rapid escalation of ghost guns appearing on Baltimore streets […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Police say armed Texas student wounded by officers in school had meant to hurt people

A student who carried a handgun into school in Texas had meant to harm others before three police officers fired 19 times at him, leaving him with a minor leg wound, police said Wednesday. “He brought a gun to school to hurt people,” Mesquite police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said. “He was there to hurt people […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Mom arrested after Instagram post about 5-year-old daughter helping wax adult clients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman who posted photos on Instagram that appear to show her 5-year-old daughter helping her wax adult clients for hair removal has been charged with child neglect, according to police records. The Memphis Police Department received multiple complaints on Feb. 15 about a post with images of a young […]

48 minutes ago

President Joe Biden arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Los An...

Associated Press

Biden is showcasing student loan relief efforts as he campaigns in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the spotlight on his efforts to cancel billions of dollars in student debt as he ramps up his reelection campaign. Biden, who is in the midst of a three-day campaign swing through California, announced on Wednesday that his administration is automatically canceling federal student loans for […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama lawmakers would define man and woman based on sperm and ova

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are advancing legislation that would strictly define who is considered female and male based on their reproductive systems. Opponents said the move could erode the rights of transgender and intersex people in the state. “There are only two sexes, and every individual is either male or female,” declares the […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Drunk driver who struck and killed an NYPD detective sentenced to more than 20 years in prison