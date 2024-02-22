Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona National Guard holding contest to design license plate

Feb 22, 2024, 4:05 AM

The Arizona National Guard wants help in creating its new design for its specialty license plate. (...

The Arizona National Guard wants help in creating its new design for its specialty license plate. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona National Guard has opened a contest to let the public design its specialty license plate.

Contestants will have until March 29 to create a logo or drawing for the plate, which will be available for select Arizona drivers to purchase for $25 with a $25 annual renewal.

Plate designs must fit guidelines and can’t have more than five colors. Applicants can submit up to four entries.

After the contest closes, the public will be able to vote on five finalists in an online poll between April 4-7.

The contest winner will be announced April 20.

National Guard license plates are available to members and those who have received an honorable discharge.

The Arizona National Guard morale, welfare and recreation fund gets $17 of the initial and annual renewal fee. Funding can also go to the spouse of an eligible person.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

