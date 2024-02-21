Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

James Biden appears for GOP interview as FBI informant’s arrest casts new doubt on impeachment

Feb 21, 2024, 9:04 AM

James Biden, brother of President Joe Biden, accompanied by Attorney Paul Fishman, left, arrives fo...

James Biden, brother of President Joe Biden, accompanied by Attorney Paul Fishman, left, arrives for a private interview with House Republicans at Thomas P. O'Neill House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — James Biden arrived for a private interview Wednesday on Capitol Hill as part of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into his brother, President Joe Biden.

The interview with the younger Biden is the latest in a series that GOP lawmakers have conducted recently as they seek to rebuild momentum for an impeachment process that has stalled in recent months.

Criticism over the lack of evidence directly related to the president has grown even among those in the Republican Party who have thrown cold water on allegations that Biden and his family used his office to advance their financial affairs. The investigation was undercut again last week when an FBI informant who claimed there was a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving the president, his son Hunter, and a Ukrainian energy company was charged with fabricating the story.

The informant’s claims had been central to the Republican effort in Congress to investigate the president and his family. An attorney for Hunter Biden, who is expected to give a deposition next week, said the charges show the probe is “based on dishonest, uncredible allegations and witnesses.”

Both James and Hunter were subpoenaed by the committee in November. A lawyer for James Biden said at the time that there was no justification for the subpoena because the committee had already reviewed private bank records and transactions between the two brothers. The committee found records of two loans that were made when Joe Biden was not in office or a candidate for president.

“There is nothing more to those transactions, and there is nothing wrong with them,” lawyer Paul Fishman said in a statement in November. “And Jim Biden has never involved his brother in his business dealings.”

Republicans have pushed back, saying the evidence they have gathered since early last year paints a troubling picture of “influence peddling” by Biden’s family in their business dealings, particularly with international clients. But thus far, nearly every interview they have conducted has failed to support their widespread allegations.

United States News

FILE - Private jets sit parked at Scottsdale Airport Jan. 27, 2015, in Scottsdale, Ariz. IRS leader...

Associated Press

IRS to pursue business private jet usage in new round of audits on high-wealth taxpayers

WASHINGTON (AP) — First, there were trackers on Taylor Swift and other celebrities’ private jet usage. Now, there will be more scrutiny on executives’ personal use of business aircraft who write it off as a tax expense. IRS leadership said Wednesday that the agency will start conducting dozens of audits on businesses’ private jets and […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Drunk driver who struck and killed an NYPD detective sentenced to more than 20 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who struck and killed a New York City police detective after speeding through an NYPD roadblock while driving drunk was sentenced Wednesday to more than 20 years in prison. A jury convicted Jessica Beauvais, 35, of Hempstead of aggravated manslaughter and other charges in October. She was arrested in […]

26 minutes ago

FILE - In this image take from police body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department, ...

Associated Press

Georgia drivers could refuse to sign traffic tickets and not be arrested under bill

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are seeking to change state law to say that officers don’t have to arrest people who refuse to sign traffic tickets after a church deacon died in August after initially refusing to sign a citation and struggling with an Atlanta police officer. The state House voted 156-10 on Wednesday to […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - "Ghost guns" are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San...

Associated Press

Ghost gun manufacturer agrees to stop sales to Maryland residents

BALTIMORE (AP) — A leading manufacturer of ghost guns has agreed to stop selling its untraceable, unassembled firearms to Maryland residents under a settlement agreement announced Wednesday by the city of Baltimore. City leaders sued the company, Nevada-based Polymer80, two years ago “in response to the rapid escalation of ghost guns appearing on Baltimore streets […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man charged in mass shooting at Fourth of July parade near Chicago to stand trial next February

CHICAGO (AP) — The man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more, including children, at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago in 2022 will stand trial next February, a judge ruled Wednesday. Robert Crimo III is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Police say armed Texas student wounded by officers in school had meant to hurt people

A student who carried a handgun into school in Texas had meant to harm others before three police officers fired 19 times at him, leaving him with a minor leg wound, police said Wednesday. “He brought a gun to school to hurt people,” Mesquite police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said. “He was there to hurt people […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

James Biden appears for GOP interview as FBI informant’s arrest casts new doubt on impeachment