Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Alice Paul Tapper to publish picture book inspired by medical misdiagnosis

Feb 21, 2024, 8:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The new book from bestselling author Alice Paul Tapper, daughter of CNN anchor Jake Tapper, was inspired by a near-fatal health emergency.

“Use Your Voice,” with illustrations by Fanny Liem, is a fictionalized take on Alice’s hospitalization in 2021 after she experienced intense stomach pain, chills and vomiting — what turned out to be appendicitis. Doctors misdiagnosed her condition as a viral infection and only gave her an ultrasound, which revealed she had a perforated appendix leaking poisonous bacteria, after Jake Tapper pleaded with the hospital’s administrator.

Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, will release “Use Your Voice” on Aug. 27, the author’s 17th birthday.

“I am so excited to share this book and empower kids visiting the hospital, a place that can be scary for everyone, not just children,” Alice Paul Tapper said in a statement Wednesday. “The characters in the book who are part of the pain chart are my way of showing my thought process from when I was sick, and I hope readers enjoy them while also understanding the need to listen to their own bodies.”

Tapper is also the author of “Raise Your Hand,” a 2019 bestseller about the need for girls to be heard in the classroom.

United States News

Associated Press

Private US spacecraft enters orbit around the moon ahead of landing attempt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private U.S. lunar lander reached the moon and eased into a low orbit Wednesday, a day before it will attempt an even greater feat — landing on the gray, dusty surface. A smooth touchdown would put the U.S. back in business on the moon for the first time since […]

45 minutes ago

James Biden, brother of President Joe Biden, accompanied by Attorney Paul Fishman, left, arrives fo...

Associated Press

James Biden appears for GOP interview as FBI informant’s arrest casts new doubt on impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Biden arrived for a private interview Wednesday on Capitol Hill as part of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into his brother, President Joe Biden. The interview with the younger Biden is the latest in a series that GOP lawmakers have conducted recently as they seek to rebuild momentum for an impeachment process […]

50 minutes ago

Nia Thomas stands in front of her Atlanta home on Feb. 14, 2024. Thomas was bailed out of jail by t...

Associated Press

Churches and nonprofits ensnared in Georgia push to restrict bail funds

ATLANTA (AP) — When she was behind bars in Georgia, Nia Thomas would use toothpaste to stick handwritten flyers to the wall and spread the word about community bail funds that could pay inmates’ bonds, no strings attached. “I was posting the phone numbers in everybody’s rooms, everybody’s dorms, every jail I went to,” Thomas […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street dips lower as markets wait for Nvidia earrnings, Fed meeting minutes

Wall Street inched lower early Wednesday while markets waited for Nvidia’s quarterly earnings release, which could serve as a litmus test for the AI chip revolution. Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.3% before the bell and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. Nvidia’s report, which will come out later in the […]

10 hours ago

FILE - An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Ju...

Associated Press

To keep whales safe, Coast Guard launches boat alert system in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Photographer Matt McDonald had lived on Puget Sound for years, but had never seen a whale, so he was elated when he spotted a giant marine mammal just off Seattle’s waterfront one evening. The excitement was short-lived. As McDonald tracked the whale in his camera’s viewfinder, a state ferry that dwarfed the […]

11 hours ago

FILE - From left, Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski appear in criminal court after...

Associated Press

An unusual criminal case over handwritten lyrics to ‘Hotel California’ goes to trial Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — A curious criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit “Hotel California” and other Eagles favorites is going to trial in a New York courtroom, with opening statements set for Wednesday. The three defendants, all well-established in the collectibles world, are accused of scheming to thwart Eagles co-founder Don […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Alice Paul Tapper to publish picture book inspired by medical misdiagnosis