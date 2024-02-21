Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect in Arizona stabbings linked to murder of woman in New York

Feb 21, 2024, 7:02 AM

photo of Raad Almansoori...

Raad Almansoori was arrested Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Scottsdale for his role in a McDonald's stabbing incident in Surprise. He has also been tied to a murder in New York in early February. (Surprise Police Department Photo)

(Surprise Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man suspected in two recent Valley stabbings has been linked to the murder of a woman in a New York City hotel room in early February.

Authorities are working to extradite Raad Almansoori, 26, to New York for the death of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38, New York City police officials said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Oleas-Arancibia was found dead on Feb. 8 by staff in a Manhattan hotel room. The medical examiner determined she died by blunt force trauma to the head. A broken iron was found inside her hotel room.

What did the New York murder suspect do in Arizona?

Almansoori is in custody in Arizona after getting arrested Sunday for a stabbing attack at the McDonald’s at Greenway Road and Reems Road in Surprise.

RELATED STORIES

The Surprise Police Department said Almansoori entered the women’s bathroom, pounded on the door of the stall where the employee was locked behind, climbed under the door, brandished a BB gun and stabbed her in the neck at least three times before fleeing.

When he was arrested later that day in Scottsdale for driving a stolen car, he admitted to stabbing the woman at the McDonald’s, as well as stabbing another victim a few days prior in Phoenix, police said.

Further, he told police he was wanted for a homicide in New York and that they should Google the hotel’s name, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Almansoori was booked into a Maricopa County jail on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and vehicle theft.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

