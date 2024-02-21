Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Southern California shopping center closed following reports of explosion

Feb 20, 2024, 5:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California shopping center was closed Tuesday afternoon following reports of an explosion, officials said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including bomb squads from the Orange County sheriff and the FBI, responded to The Village at Tustin Legacy. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it responded to a “suspicious package.” The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office also responded, which it does as a matter of routine for reported explosions, spokesperson Laura Eimiller said.

Employees and visitors were evacuated from several businesses inside the shopping center, including Chipotle, said Eric Davidson, a spokesperson for Regency Centers, which owns and operates The Village.

Davidson did not have additional information, and representatives from Tustin police and the sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The shopping center includes restaurants, salons and gyms. Tustin is more than 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

United States News

Investigators on the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla., take photos of the scene of a sand colla...

Associated Press

Young girl killed when a hole she dug in the sand collapsed on a Florida beach, authorities said

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A young girl was buried in sand and died Tuesday when a deep hole she was digging with a little boy collapsed on them both at a south Florida beach, authorities said. Emergency crews responding around 3 p.m. to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea found the boy, who is about 8 years old, buried […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Flint man becomes first person charged under Michigan’s new gun storage law

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man was charged Tuesday under the state’s new law requiring safe storage of guns after his 2-year-old daughter shot herself in the head with his revolver the day after the law took effect. The 44-year-old Flint man became the first person to be charged with violating the law that […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man suspected in killing of woman in NYC hotel room arrested in Arizona after two stabbings there

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected in the death of a woman who was fatally bludgeoned in a New York City hotel room earlier this month has been arrested in Arizona, where police say he is a suspect in two stabbings in recent days. New York City police officials said at a news conference […]

2 hours ago

Palestinian crowds struggle to buy bread from a bakery in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024....

Associated Press

The US vetoes an Arab-backed UN resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

The United States on Tuesday vetoed an Arab-backed and widely supported U.N. resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in the embattled Gaza Strip, saying it would interfere with negotiations on a deal to free hostages abducted in Israel.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Hiker describes 11-hour ordeal after falling on Mount Washington, admits he was ‘underprepared’

MEREDITH, New Hampshire (AP) — As temperatures plunged on Mount Washington and ferocious winds made it near impossible to see, hiker Cole Matthes began to drift away from the trail. Then he hit a patch of snow-covered ice and slid hundreds of feet down a ravine. His fall Saturday sparked a rescue mission that would […]

2 hours ago

Sidney Powell, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republic...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Trump-allied lawyers over 2020 election lawsuit in Michigan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from Sidney Powell and other lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump over $150,000 in sanctions they were ordered to pay for abusing the court system with a sham lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in Michigan.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Southern California shopping center closed following reports of explosion