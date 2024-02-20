PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure north of metro Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The freeway was closed at New River Road at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. New River is about 35 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

The single-vehicle accident that killed two people took place at milepost 232, ADOT said.

*CLOSURE* I-17 southbound is CLOSED at New River Road due to a crash at milepost 232. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/UH1ziDzPAO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 20, 2024

The northbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

Although the southbound I-17 reopened, traffic was still heavy as of 6 p.m. ADOT said the backup currently extends about ten miles long.

“The queue will take some time to clear,” ADOT announced.

No other information was available.

