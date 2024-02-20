Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound I-17 reopens just north of metro Phoenix after fatal crash

Feb 20, 2024, 3:53 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm

Southbound I-17 was closed for a fatal crash on Feb. 20, 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

Southbound I-17 was closed for a fatal crash on Feb. 20, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure north of metro Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The freeway was closed at New River Road at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. New River is about 35 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

The single-vehicle accident that killed two people took place at milepost 232, ADOT said.

The northbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

Although the southbound I-17 reopened, traffic was still heavy as of 6 p.m. ADOT said the backup currently extends about ten miles long.

“The queue will take some time to clear,” ADOT announced.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Person planting a 5 foot tree...

KTAR.com

Some residents in Mesa qualify for a free shade tree

Qualifying Mesa residents can now enroll in the city's tree shade program, which offers eligible participants the opportunity to plant a tree in their yard at no cost.

1 hour ago

Teen girl accused of attacking, robbing victim, Gilbert police say...

KTAR.com

Gilbert PD arrest teen girl accused of attacking victim in youth violence case

The Gilbert Police Department said on Tuesday it arrested a teen girl accused of attacking and robbing a victim in September 2023.

2 hours ago

Bob Sanders will officially become the Buckeye police chief on March 3, 2024. (Buckeye Photo)...

KTAR.com

Buckeye appoints new police chief to lead West Valley city

Buckeye announced Tuesday it had promoted Bob Sanders to police chief after serving a decade as deputy police chief in the West Valley city.

6 hours ago

Saiya, at First Avenue and McKinley Street in the Roosevelt Row area, had its last beam placed on t...

KTAR.com

Downtown Phoenix apartment tower Saiya reaches construction milestone

A downtown Phoenix high-rise apartment tower that has been under construction for nearly two years recently reached a milestone ahead of its anticipated summer opening.

7 hours ago

Peso pluma singing on Mesa's Sloan Park stage in 2023....

KTAR.com

Mexican singer Peso Pluma to stop in Phoenix on ‘Exodo’ tour this fall

Mexican singer Peso Pluma announced a stop in Phoenix on his upcoming tour, officials said.

9 hours ago

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Goodyear, Arizona...

KTAR.com

West Valley firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning home

West Valley firefighters rescued an elderly woman from an overnight house fire in Goodyear, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Southbound I-17 reopens just north of metro Phoenix after fatal crash