ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound I-17 closed just north of metro Phoenix for fatal crash

Feb 20, 2024, 3:53 PM

Southbound I-17 was closed for a fatal crash on Feb. 20, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

Southbound I-17 was closed for a fatal crash on Feb. 20, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed just north of metro Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon for a fatal crash, officials said.

The freeway was closed at New River Road at about 3:30 p.m. for the single-vehicle accident that killed two people, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway. New River is about 35 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

The northbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

No other information was available.

