PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed just north of metro Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon for a fatal crash, officials said.

The freeway was closed at New River Road at about 3:30 p.m. for the single-vehicle accident that killed two people, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway. New River is about 35 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

*CLOSURE* I-17 southbound is CLOSED at New River Road due to a crash at milepost 232. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/UH1ziDzPAO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 20, 2024

The northbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

No other information was available.

