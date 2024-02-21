Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Some residents in Mesa qualify for a free shade tree

Feb 20, 2024, 8:00 PM

Person planting a 5 foot tree...

Qualifying Mesa residents can now enroll in the city's tree shade program, which offers eligible participants the opportunity to plant a desert-adapted tree in their yard at no cost. (Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Qualifying Mesa residents can now enroll in the city’s tree shade program, which offers eligible participants the opportunity to plant a desert-adapted tree in their yard at no cost.

The Trees Are Cool initiative, which launched in February 2023, aims to get more shade trees in Mesa to lower outdoor temperatures and home cooling costs, and to clean the air, the city said.

Mesa will offer a selection of five trees, each ranging from 3 to 5 feet in height. Options include the blue palo verde, desert willow, velvet mesquite and willow acacia.

Here’s who qualifies to participate in the Trees Are Cool initiative

Those who are interested must be a City of Mesa Electric residential customer (not SRP) and own the home or have the legal right to plant a tree on the property. Businesses are not eligible.

RELATED STORIES

Then, they will be required to attend a 75-minute workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on March 16. The registration deadline for the workshop is March 8.

The tree will have to be planted on either the south or west side of the home for optimal energy savings, and participants are responsible for transporting, planting and taking care of the tree.

Participants will also be required to pick up their 5-gallon tree on March 30. There is no other date for pick-ups available.

Once the sapling is picked up, a request to Arizona 811 will need to be made so that professional locators can scan the area for any potential underground lines in conflict.

As soon as participants have their property approved, they can begin digging.

The program supports the city of Mesa’s goal to plant 1 million trees by 2050.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Teen girl accused of attacking, robbing victim, Gilbert police say...

KTAR.com

Gilbert PD arrest teen girl accused of attacking victim in youth violence case

The Gilbert Police Department said on Tuesday it arrested a teen girl accused of attacking and robbing a victim in September 2023.

3 hours ago

Southbound I-17 was closed for a fatal crash on Feb. 20, 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Southbound I-17 reopens just north of metro Phoenix after fatal crash

The southbound I-17 reopened at around 6 p.m. after a fatal crash caused a shutdown, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

6 hours ago

Bob Sanders will officially become the Buckeye police chief on March 3, 2024. (Buckeye Photo)...

KTAR.com

Buckeye appoints new police chief to lead West Valley city

Buckeye announced Tuesday it had promoted Bob Sanders to police chief after serving a decade as deputy police chief in the West Valley city.

7 hours ago

Saiya, at First Avenue and McKinley Street in the Roosevelt Row area, had its last beam placed on t...

KTAR.com

Downtown Phoenix apartment tower Saiya reaches construction milestone

A downtown Phoenix high-rise apartment tower that has been under construction for nearly two years recently reached a milestone ahead of its anticipated summer opening.

8 hours ago

Peso pluma singing on Mesa's Sloan Park stage in 2023....

KTAR.com

Mexican singer Peso Pluma to stop in Phoenix on ‘Exodo’ tour this fall

Mexican singer Peso Pluma announced a stop in Phoenix on his upcoming tour, officials said.

10 hours ago

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Goodyear, Arizona...

KTAR.com

West Valley firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning home

West Valley firefighters rescued an elderly woman from an overnight house fire in Goodyear, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Some residents in Mesa qualify for a free shade tree