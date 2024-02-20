Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Saturated California gets more rain and snow, but so far escapes severe damage it saw only weeks ago

Feb 20, 2024, 11:27 AM | Updated: 1:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much of saturated California faced the threat of flooding Tuesday with winter storms blowing through, but so far the state has escaped the severity of damage from mudslides, wind and rain spawned by an atmospheric river only weeks ago.

While the rainfall was focused on Southern California, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected across wide swaths of the state and intermittent mountain snow could hit in the north. Some flood watches and warnings were expected to remain in effect into Wednesday.

The heaviest rain is expected in the Los Angeles area Tuesday, picking up even more at night with an additional one to two inches on top of the two to five inches that have fallen in the area in recent days, said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Maryland.

“It’s heavy but not quite as heavy as previously,” Oravec said. “But it’s been a wet month across southern California. The ground is saturated so any additional rain can bring the chance of flash flooding.”

The upside, he said, is there’s some light at the end of the tunnel: the region isn’t expected to see more rain at least until the following weekend.

Jim Callahan, who owns a hardware store in Los Angeles, said last year’s rains were perhaps more trying for residents because they weren’t as prepared for the challenges as they were this year.

Sandbags sold out at his Mid-Wilshire neighborhood store about a week ago, he said. Sump pumps, tarps and roof patches have been flying off the shelves as residents grapple with leaks and floods in their homes.

“It’s not the worst I’ve seen, but it’s certainly the most all in one time,” Callahan said of the rains. His family has run Callahan Hardware since 1908.

“Here in Los Angeles we’re spoiled. We don’t have any season except for sun so when we get a little bit of rain, people act a little crazy. But we’ll take the rain over snow any day of the week,” he added.

At Workboots 4 U, a shop about three miles south from Callahan’s shop, store manager Ed Diaz said business has been brisk with construction workers and others seeking waterproof boots.

The 31-year-old Los Angeles resident said the rains have also snarled his workday commute: his truck’s engine broke down in floodwaters and he’s been forced to take the bus to work downtown in recent days.

“It’s a pain,” he said. “It feels like the rain has been getting crazier these last couple of years. People are adjusting and learning to deal with it, but it’s not easy on everyone.”

In Huntington Beach, a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway was closed due to flooding. The area is prone to flooding during rains. An mudslides.

Santa Barbara Airport reopened at 5:30 a.m., a day after heavy rain on the Central Coast flooded the runways, according to a statement on its website. Airlines were notified and will be working to restore service, the statement said.

Ethan Ragsdale, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara Police Department, implored residents to stay away from creeks and other normally tame water bodies.

“They’re absolutely dangerous,” he told The Associated Press. “There’s swiftly moving water and what we don’t want is to have somebody get injured or worse.”

The wet, wintry weather hit the state only weeks after a powerful atmospheric river parked itself over Southern California, turning roads into rivers, causing hundreds of landslides and killing at least nine people.

This week’s storm already has led to several rescues on swollen rivers and creeks on Monday. Crews helped three people out of the rising Salinas River in Paso Robles while a camper trapped in a tree was rescued along a creek in El Dorado Hills, northeast of Sacramento.

Federal authorities have also approved disaster assistance for residents of San Diego County.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sunday that assistance from the disaster declaration will help with recovery efforts following severe storms that hit the Southern California region in late January, damaging more than 800 homes and leading to at least three deaths.

The aid can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs for individuals and business owners, the agency said.

__

Marcelo reported from New York.

United States News

Associated Press

FBI investigates after letter with white powder sent to House Speaker Johnson’s Louisiana church

BENTON, La. (AP) — Federal and state authorities are investigating suspicious mail containing a white powder that was received by a north Louisiana church attended by House Speaker Mike Johnson. Cypress Baptist Church in Benton received the package Monday, Johnson’s Washington office said. “Speaker Johnson and the Johnson family thank U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Feb. 17 The Washington Post on suicides in federal prisons Convicted sex offender Whitey Bulger’s murder both made headlines as shocking failures of the federal prison system. But the shortcomings that led to these famous men’s deaths weren’t the exception — they were the rule. […]

2 hours ago

Police cars are shown near a Waffle House in Indianapolis Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, where at least one...

Associated Press

Authorities identify woman killed in Indianapolis Waffle House shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Indianapolis have released the name of a 35-year-old woman who was slain during a shooting that apparently started with an argument between two groups of people at a Waffle House restaurant. Crystal Kennebrew was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting early Monday that also left five other people […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Early voting in Ohio’s March 19 primary begins Wednesday; registration closing Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some county election boards in Ohio are remaining open late Tuesday, the final day to register for the March 19 primary. Early voting begins Wednesday. Ohioans are choosing party nominees for president, U.S. Senate, state Legislature, Ohio Supreme Court and other seats. The high-stakes three-way Republican Senate primary features Trump-endorsed Cleveland […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are ‘children’ under state law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, a ruling critics said could have sweeping implications for fertility treatments. anti-abortion language in the Alabama Constitution, ruled that an 1872 state law allowing parents to sue over the death of a minor child “applies […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Trump-allied lawyers over 2020 election lawsuit in Michigan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from Sidney Powell and other lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump over $150,000 in sanctions they were ordered to pay for abusing the court system with a sham lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in Michigan. The justices did not comment in leaving […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Saturated California gets more rain and snow, but so far escapes severe damage it saw only weeks ago