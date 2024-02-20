Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Authorities identify woman killed in Indianapolis Waffle House shooting

Feb 20, 2024

Police cars are shown near a Waffle House in Indianapolis Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, where at least one person was killed and several injured. (AP Photo/Isabella Volmert)
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Indianapolis have released the name of a 35-year-old woman who was slain during a shooting that apparently started with an argument between two groups of people at a Waffle House restaurant.

Crystal Kennebrew was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting early Monday that also left five other people wounded.

The Marion County coroner’s office has listed her death as a homicide. The updated conditions of the other shooting victims — four men and another woman — were not available Tuesday. Three of the men and the woman were listed Monday in stable condition. The fourth man had been listed in critical condition.

The dispute started about 12:30 a.m. inside the restaurant. Indianapolis police have said it was not immediately clear if any of the victims fired shots. No arrests have been reported.

“We do not have any more updates about this case,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday in an email. “The investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Kennebrew worked as a bartender and co-owned a pub in Gary, Indiana. She was in Indianapolis over the weekend for a party at another club while the city hosted the NBA All-Star game events, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“I don’t know what happened exactly, but Crystal is gone now,” childhood friend Jaleesa Joseph told the newspaper.

“She brought people together. Even in her absence, we are still coming together because of her,” Joseph said. “A lot of my family called after this happened and said she was their favorite bartender in Gary because she always remembered what they needed.”

