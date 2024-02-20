Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Early voting in Ohio’s March 19 primary begins Wednesday; registration closing Tuesday

Feb 20, 2024, 10:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some county election boards in Ohio are remaining open late Tuesday, the final day to register for the March 19 primary. Early voting begins Wednesday.

Ohioans are choosing party nominees for president, U.S. Senate, state Legislature, Ohio Supreme Court and other seats.

The high-stakes three-way Republican Senate primary features Trump-endorsed Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

Through campaign stops, an expensive ad war and televised debates, they are fighting for the chance to take on third-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, considered among the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats.

In pivotal elections for control of the Ohio Supreme Court — which holds immense sway over the future of Ohio abortion law — Democrats are defending two sitting justices after first deciding a primary for a third court seat that is open. 10th District Court of Appeals Judge Terri Jamison faces 8th District Court of Appeals Judge Lisa Forbes in that faceoff. The winner takes on Republican Dan Hawkins, a judge on the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, this fall.

Meanwhile, five Republican presidential contenders will be listed on Ohio ballots, though only two — former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — remained in the race as of Tuesday.

United States News

Associated Press

New Hampshire considers greatly expanding scope of settlement fund for youth center abuse victims

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers representing 1,400 men and woman who allege they were abused as children at New Hampshire’s youth detention centers said Tuesday they will recommend the state’s out-of-court settlement option for most of their clients if lawmakers approve a plan to greatly expand its scope. The state faces about 1,200 lawsuits alleging […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

FBI investigates after letter with white powder sent to House Speaker Johnson’s Louisiana church

BENTON, La. (AP) — Federal and state authorities are investigating suspicious mail containing a white powder that was received by a north Louisiana church attended by House Speaker Mike Johnson. Cypress Baptist Church in Benton received the package Monday, Johnson’s Washington office said. “Speaker Johnson and the Johnson family thank U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Saturated California gets more rain and snow, but so far escapes severe damage it saw only weeks ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much of saturated California faced the threat of flooding Tuesday with winter storms blowing through, but so far the state has escaped the severity of damage from mudslides, wind and rain spawned by an atmospheric river only weeks ago. While the rainfall was focused on Southern California, thunderstorms and strong winds […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Feb. 17 The Washington Post on suicides in federal prisons Convicted sex offender Whitey Bulger’s murder both made headlines as shocking failures of the federal prison system. But the shortcomings that led to these famous men’s deaths weren’t the exception — they were the rule. […]

3 hours ago

Police cars are shown near a Waffle House in Indianapolis Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, where at least one...

Associated Press

Authorities identify woman killed in Indianapolis Waffle House shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Indianapolis have released the name of a 35-year-old woman who was slain during a shooting that apparently started with an argument between two groups of people at a Waffle House restaurant. Crystal Kennebrew was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting early Monday that also left five other people […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are ‘children’ under state law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, a ruling critics said could have sweeping implications for fertility treatments. anti-abortion language in the Alabama Constitution, ruled that an 1872 state law allowing parents to sue over the death of a minor child “applies […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Early voting in Ohio’s March 19 primary begins Wednesday; registration closing Tuesday