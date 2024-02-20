PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a homicide which left a man in his early 30s dead in an apartment complex Monday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. regarding a fight at an apartment complex near 7th Street and Hatcher Road in north Phoenix.

When they arrived, they found a man on the ground in the complex suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire personnel transported the man to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Any suspects involved left before police arrived on scene.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or toll free at 1-800-343-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org.

