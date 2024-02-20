Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man in early 30s shot and killed at north Phoenix apartment complex

Feb 19, 2024, 7:53 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a homicide which left a man in his early 30s dead in an apartment complex Monday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. regarding a fight at an apartment complex near 7th Street and Hatcher Road in north Phoenix.

When they arrived, they found a man on the ground in the complex suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire personnel transported the man to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Any suspects involved left before police arrived on scene.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or toll free at 1-800-343-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR photos)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 16-19

From a paradise home to a working vendor who was stabbed, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix from the extended holiday weekend.

3 hours ago

Members of Alpha Company, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), give a firing demonstration on...

Associated Press

Presidents Day: From George Washington’s modest birthdays to big sales and 3-day weekends

The meaning of Presidents Day has changed dramatically, from being mostly unremarkable to the consumerism bonanza it has become today.

4 hours ago

2024 Rainbows Festival...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix pride announces headliners for upcoming Rainbow Festival

The 2024 Rainbows Festival will be headlined by Lady Bunny, the famous founder of Wigstock, and Luciana, a singer and actor.

7 hours ago

Rick Kuehner, father of a boy who was allegedly beaten by members of the Gilbert Goons. (KTAR News ...

KTAR.com

East Valley man says teen who arranged a group beatdown of his son won’t be charged by MCAO

The alleged "orchestrator" of a Gilbert Goons beatdown will not be charged by the MCAO, and the father of the victim is incensed.

8 hours ago

Noble Ground Coffee grand opening for café...

Serena O'Sullivan

Noble Ground Coffee offers a chance to win signed Phoenix Suns merch during grand opening

Want signed Phoenix Suns merchandise? Noble Ground Coffee's new Mesa café will offer a chance to win free swag for its Friday grand opening.

9 hours ago

McDonalds restaurant stabbing, carjacking suspect arrested...

KTAR.com

Police arrest man accused of stabbing victim at McDonald’s in Surprise

Multiple agencies worked together to arrest 26-year-old Raad Almansoori, who is accused of stabbing a woman at a McDonald's restaurant.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Man in early 30s shot and killed at north Phoenix apartment complex