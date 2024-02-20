PHOENIX — From a paradise home and big money moves to a working vendor who was stabbed and more, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix from the extended holiday weekend.

Have a spare $20 million lying around? If so, there’s a Gilbert estate that has a go-kart track, a 6,000-square-foot man cave and much more that just hit the market.

The 4.36-acre property, located near Lindsay and Appleby roads, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. That’s the least-glitzy part of the estate, which was put up for sale this week.

It’s unsure whether the estate will come with the go-karts, but there are plenty of entertainment and luxury options to keep residents busy.

Dutch Bros expects to spend up to $31 million on moving part of its operations from its Oregon headquarters to Arizona.

The coffee chain (NYSE: BROS) will relocate about 40% of its support operations staff to Phoenix, a plan it revealed in January.

The company said in a securities filing Wednesday it expected the move to cost between $24 million and $31 million. That sum includes $19 million to $26 on “relocation, retention and transition costs, termination benefits” and $5 million on consulting fees and other costs. It also expects an additional $6 million to $10 million in capital costs for expanding its Phoenix offices.

Waymo said Tuesday it issued a voluntary recall for the software on its entire fleet of robotaxis after a pair of minor collisions in Phoenix.

Two autonomous SUVs made contact with the same tow truck a few minutes apart on Dec. 11, 2023, Waymo said. Neither of the SUVs were carrying riders at the time.

Waymo Chief Safety Officer Mauricio Peña said in a press release the truck was improperly pulling a rear-facing pickup truck that “was persistently angled across a center turn lane and a traffic lane.” The truck didn’t stop after it was hit the first time.

Nobody was injured in the incidents, which resulted in minor vehicle damage, Waymo said.

Landing a helicopter can be difficult under normal circumstances; on Saturday a medical chopper made an emergency landing on a field in Tempe.

According to the Tempe Fire Department, the helicopter experienced a mechanical issue that prompted emergency protocols to be put in place.

Those protocols required an immediate landing.

An off-road location near the Loop 202 and McClintock Drive was determined to be the safest place to land.

Detectives are investigating a stabbing in a brawl which killed a 41-year-old man late Saturday night, authorities said.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to reports of a stabbing outside a business near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Officers found a 41-year-old man, Heriberto Acosta, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Acosta later died from the injuries after being transported to the hospital.

