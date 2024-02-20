Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 16-19

Feb 19, 2024, 8:00 PM

(KTAR photos)...

(KTAR photos)

(KTAR photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From a paradise home and big money moves to a working vendor who was stabbed and more, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix from the extended holiday weekend.

Gilbert estate with go-kart track, 6,000-square-foot man cave listed for $20 million

Have a spare $20 million lying around? If so, there’s a Gilbert estate that has a go-kart track, a 6,000-square-foot man cave and much more that just hit the market.

The 4.36-acre property, located near Lindsay and Appleby roads, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. That’s the least-glitzy part of the estate, which was put up for sale this week.

It’s unsure whether the estate will come with the go-karts, but there are plenty of entertainment and luxury options to keep residents busy.

Dutch Bros to spend up to $41M on Arizona move

Dutch Bros expects to spend up to $31 million on moving part of its operations from its Oregon headquarters to Arizona.

The coffee chain (NYSE: BROS) will relocate about 40% of its support operations staff to Phoenix, a plan it revealed in January.

The company said in a securities filing Wednesday it expected the move to cost between $24 million and $31 million. That sum includes $19 million to $26 on “relocation, retention and transition costs, termination benefits” and $5 million on consulting fees and other costs. It also expects an additional $6 million to $10 million in capital costs for expanding its Phoenix offices.

Waymo issues software recall for robotaxi fleet after 2 minor collisions in Phoenix

Waymo said Tuesday it issued a voluntary recall for the software on its entire fleet of robotaxis after a pair of minor collisions in Phoenix.

Two autonomous SUVs made contact with the same tow truck a few minutes apart on Dec. 11, 2023, Waymo said. Neither of the SUVs were carrying riders at the time.

Waymo Chief Safety Officer Mauricio Peña said in a press release the truck was improperly pulling a rear-facing pickup truck that “was persistently angled across a center turn lane and a traffic lane.” The truck didn’t stop after it was hit the first time.

Nobody was injured in the incidents, which resulted in minor vehicle damage, Waymo said.

Helicopter makes emergency landing in Tempe while transporting a medical passenger

Landing a helicopter can be difficult under normal circumstances; on Saturday a medical chopper made an emergency landing on a field in Tempe.

According to the Tempe Fire Department, the helicopter experienced a mechanical issue that prompted emergency protocols to be put in place.

Those protocols required an immediate landing.

An off-road location near the Loop 202 and McClintock Drive was determined to be the safest place to land.

Food truck vendor stabbed and killed in late-night west Phoenix brawl

Detectives are investigating a stabbing in a brawl which killed a 41-year-old man late Saturday night, authorities said.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to reports of a stabbing outside a business near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Officers found a 41-year-old man, Heriberto Acosta, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Acosta later died from the injuries after being transported to the hospital.

