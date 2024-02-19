Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Cyclist in Washington state sustains injuries after a cougar ‘latched onto’ her

Feb 19, 2024, 4:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — A woman suffered injuries to her face and neck after a cougar leapt out and “latched onto” her while she was cycling with a group on a trail in Washington state, authorities said.

The incident happened Saturday on a trail northeast of Fall City, a community about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Seattle, KOMO-TV reported. Friends of the woman, 60, “were able to detach and fight this thing off” after it ”latched onto” her, said Sgt. Carlo Pace with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police.

“They were able to pin down a good size lion with its claws and teeth and everything else under a mountain bike until we arrived,” he said.

The woman was released from the hospital.

The agency described the cougar as a 75-pound (34-kilogram) young male. The animal was shot and killed by wildlife police.

Witnesses told authorities they had seen a second cougar run through the area. But agency police during a search were not able to find a second animal.

The agency said cougar attacks on people are rare.

Last July, an 8-year-old on a camping trip in Olympic National Park in Washington sustained minor injuries in a cougar attack.

United States News

Members of Alpha Company, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), give a firing demonstration on...

Associated Press

Presidents Day: From George Washington’s modest birthdays to big sales and 3-day weekends

The meaning of Presidents Day has changed dramatically, from being mostly unremarkable to the consumerism bonanza it has become today.

53 minutes ago

Students look outside their dorm window in the Village at Alpine Valley housing, Friday, Feb. 16, 2...

Associated Press

Student arrested on murder charges after 2 found dead in a Colorado college dorm

A student was arrested Monday on murder charges over the shootings of two people who were found dead in a dorm room last week.

2 hours ago

This illustration provided by the European Southern Observatory in February 2024, depicts the recor...

Associated Press

Astronomers find what may be the universe’s brightest object with a black hole devouring a sun a day

Astronomers have discovered a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana freelance reporter charged after threatening to kill pro-Israel U.S. officials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A freelance reporter based in Fort Wayne, Indiana is facing up to five years in federal prison after allegedly threatening to “kill every Jew” in the city and “shoot every pro-Israel U.S. government official,” according to a federal affidavit filed in court last week. Jeffrey Stevens, 41, is charged with […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Unruly high school asks Massachusetts National Guard to restore order

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials have asked Gov. Maura Healey to send in the Massachusetts National Guard to stop violence and address security concerns at a troubled high school in a city south of Boston, some school committee members said Monday. Four of the seven members of the Brockton School Committee backed the National Guard […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Body camera captures dramatic rescue of infant by deputy at scene of car crash in Florida

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy says he was just doing his job when he quickly came to the aid of a mom and her toddler and infant children in a car crash and performed chest compressions on the infant until the baby resumed breathing. Charlotte County Deputy Sgt. Dave Musgrove’s heroics the […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Cyclist in Washington state sustains injuries after a cougar ‘latched onto’ her