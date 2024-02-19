Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police arrest man accused of stabbing victim at McDonald’s in Surprise

Feb 19, 2024, 12:43 PM

McDonalds restaurant stabbing, carjacking suspect arrested...

Raad Almansoori, 26, is accused of stabbing a woman at a McDonald's restaurant in Surprise. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Surprise Police Department arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times at a McDonald’s restaurant, officials announced Monday.

Raad Almansoori, 26, allegedly assaulted the victim at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of West Greenway Road and North Reems Road.

Investigators learned Almansoori ran out of the McDonald’s restaurant, police said.

During the investigation, someone reported a car theft a few blocks away — and the description of the car thief Almansoori, Surprise police said.

At this point, the Surprise Police Department started working with metro Phoenix law enforcement agencies to find the stolen vehicle and suspect, police said.

How police found the suspected McDonald’s restaurant stabber

Officers from the Scottsdale Police Department found the stolen vehicle and arrested Almansoori “without incident,” according to Surprise PD.

He allegedly admitted to stabbing the woman in the restaurant while speaking to detectives with the Surprise Police Department.

RELATED STORIES

Additionally, Almansoori also admitted to stabbing another victim a few days prior in Phoenix, Surprise police said.

Surprise PD worked with the Phoenix Police Department to charge Almansoori with one count of attempted homicide in Surprise, one count of aggravated assault in Surprise, one count of theft of means in Surprise and four more charges in Phoenix: robbery, assault, theft and criminal damage.

“This was an isolated incident with no further threat posed to the surrounding area,” Surprise police said. “This investigation is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together to take a dangerous suspect into custody.”

In addition to Phoenix PD and Scottsdale PD, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office also helped the investigation, Surprise police said.

Officials brought the victim to a local hospital where she is currently recovering, police said.

No further details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rick Kuehner, father of a boy who was allegedly beaten by members of the Gilbert Goons. (KTAR News ...

KTAR.com

East Valley man says teen who arranged a group beatdown of his son won’t be charged by MCAO

The alleged "orchestrator" of a Gilbert Goons beatdown will not be charged by the MCAO, and the father of the victim is incensed.

37 minutes ago

Noble Ground Coffee grand opening for café...

Serena O'Sullivan

Noble Ground Coffee offers a chance to win signed Phoenix Suns merch during grand opening

Want signed Phoenix Suns merchandise? Noble Ground Coffee's new Mesa café will offer a chance to win free swag for its Friday grand opening.

1 hour ago

Fossil Creek need fixed roads to make thousands of rescues easier...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona lawmaker asks Sen. Mark Kelly to push for road repairs in area with high number of rescues

An Arizona state representative wants Senator Mark Kelly to intervene in a "prolonged public safety crisis" in Fossil Creek in Gila County.

4 hours ago

robbing victims at gunpoint...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police ask public to help identify 2 teens accused of robbing victims at gunpoint

Phoenix police are looking for help in identifying two teen suspects accused of robbing victims at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot.

5 hours ago

Child drowning death after 1-year-old girl pulled from Glendale pool...

KTAR.com

1-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Glendale swimming pool, police say

The Glendale Police Department announced a child drowning death on Monday morning. The 18-month-old was pulled from a pool on Sunday.

6 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko. (House Television via AP)...

KTAR.com

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko files to run for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko files to run for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in District 4 to replace outgoing supervisor Clint Hickman.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Police arrest man accused of stabbing victim at McDonald’s in Surprise