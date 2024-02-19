PHOENIX — The Surprise Police Department arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times at a McDonald’s restaurant, officials announced Monday.

Raad Almansoori, 26, allegedly assaulted the victim at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of West Greenway Road and North Reems Road.

Investigators learned Almansoori ran out of the McDonald’s restaurant, police said.

During the investigation, someone reported a car theft a few blocks away — and the description of the car thief Almansoori, Surprise police said.

At this point, the Surprise Police Department started working with metro Phoenix law enforcement agencies to find the stolen vehicle and suspect, police said.

How police found the suspected McDonald’s restaurant stabber

Officers from the Scottsdale Police Department found the stolen vehicle and arrested Almansoori “without incident,” according to Surprise PD.

He allegedly admitted to stabbing the woman in the restaurant while speaking to detectives with the Surprise Police Department.

Additionally, Almansoori also admitted to stabbing another victim a few days prior in Phoenix, Surprise police said.

Surprise PD worked with the Phoenix Police Department to charge Almansoori with one count of attempted homicide in Surprise, one count of aggravated assault in Surprise, one count of theft of means in Surprise and four more charges in Phoenix: robbery, assault, theft and criminal damage.

“This was an isolated incident with no further threat posed to the surrounding area,” Surprise police said. “This investigation is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together to take a dangerous suspect into custody.”

In addition to Phoenix PD and Scottsdale PD, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office also helped the investigation, Surprise police said.

Officials brought the victim to a local hospital where she is currently recovering, police said.

No further details were made available.

