Child drowning death after 1-year-old girl pulled from Glendale pool...

PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department announced a child drowning death on Monday morning.

Officials responded to a report of a child drowning in a pool near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Glendale Fire Department, which arrived before police, tried to save the 18-month-old girl.

She was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

What led up to the child drowning death?

The child was visiting the home when the drowning occurred, police said, adding that the pool area had a fence.

Police said investigators are trying to find out who was in charge of watching the child and how she got to the pool in the first place.

No further details were released.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

