ARIZONA NEWS

1-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Glendale swimming pool, police say

Feb 19, 2024, 9:26 AM

Child drowning death after 1-year-old girl pulled from Glendale pool...

An 18-month-old girl died after drowning in a Glendale pool Sunday evening, police said. (Pexels file photo)

(Pexels file photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department announced a child drowning death on Monday morning.

Officials responded to a report of a child drowning in a pool near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Glendale Fire Department, which arrived before police, tried to save the 18-month-old girl.

She was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

What led up to the child drowning death?

The child was visiting the home when the drowning occurred, police said, adding that the pool area had a fence.

Police said investigators are trying to find out who was in charge of watching the child and how she got to the pool in the first place.

No further details were released.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

