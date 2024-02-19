Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Arrests made after girl’s body found encased in concrete and boy’s remains in a suitcase

Feb 18, 2024, 5:32 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Two people have been arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after the discovery of a girl’s body encased in concrete and a boy’s remains in a suitcase in Colorado, according to police and public jail records.

The City of Pueblo Police Department announced the arrest of Corena Rose Minjarez, 36, on Friday, and county jail records show the second suspect, Jesus Dominguez, 35, also was in custody as of Sunday.

Police found the girl’s remains in a metal container filled with concrete in a storage unit last month, according to authorities. The unit was being cleared out after the rent wasn’t paid. As part of the investigation, police began searching for two children last seen in the summer of 2018, Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia Dominguez.

The children hadn’t been reported missing, according to the police department’s news release.

Then the investigation led police to a vehicle owned by Minjarez in a scrap yard, where they found a boy’s remains in a suitcase in the trunk of the car, police said. By Feb. 15, DNA testing showed the remains belonged to the two missing children.

Police did not offer details on any relation between the victims and the two arrested.

Court records show both are being held on a $2 million bond, and court hearings are scheduled for Wednesday.

Available court records did not identify attorneys for Minjarez and Dominguez who could comment on their behalf.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-YouTube CEO’s son dies at UC Berkeley campus, according to officials, relative

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The 19-year-old son of a former YouTube executive died last week at the UC Berkeley campus where he resided, officials and a relative said. The university confirmed that Marco Troper, a Berkeley freshman, was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon at the university’s Clark Kerr Campus. Troper was later pronounced dead by emergency […]

5 hours ago

Chase Glenn, executive director of Alliance for Full Acceptance, stands outside the South Carolina ...

Associated Press

Anti-transgender messaging used as GOP rallying call to Christian conservatives

Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley have both pressed anti-transgender messages at campaign rallies.

6 hours ago

Associated Press

2 officers, 1 first responder killed at the scene of a domestic call in Minnesota; suspect dead

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A man armed with multiple guns and large amounts of ammunition shot at police officers from inside a suburban Minneapolis home that was filled with children on Sunday, killing two officers and a firefighter who was providing medical aid to one of the wounded, authorities said. A third officer was wounded […]

8 hours ago

People lay flowers paying the last respect to Alexei Navalny at the monument, a large boulder from ...

Associated Press

Over 400 detained in Russia as country mourns the death of Alexei Navalny, Putin’s fiercest foe

Over 400 people were detained in Russia while paying tribute to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died at a remote Arctic penal colony, a prominent rights group reported Sunday. The sudden death of Navalny, 47, was a crushing blow to many Russians, who had pinned their hopes for the future on President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel strikes across Gaza as US says it will block another cease-fire resolution at the UN

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 18 people overnight into Sunday, according to medics and witnesses, while the United States said it would veto another draft U.N. resolution calling for a cease-fire. The U.S., Israel’s top ally, said it instead hopes to broker a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement between […]

16 hours ago

In this photo provided by the National Archives, Japanese Americans from San Pedro, Calif., arrive ...

Associated Press

Solemn monument to Japanese American WWII detainees lists more than 125,000 names

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Samantha Sumiko Pinedo and her grandparents file into a dimly lit enclosure at the Japanese American National Museum and approach a massive book splayed open to reveal columns of names. Pinedo is hoping the list includes her great-grandparents, who were detained in Japanese American incarceration camps during World War II. “For […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Arrests made after girl’s body found encased in concrete and boy’s remains in a suitcase